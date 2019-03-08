Three deny rape and sexual assault of woman in Ipswich

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Two men and a 17-year-old boy have pleaded not guilty to the rape and sexual assault of a woman in Ipswich.

Gheorghe Mihai, 21, of Osprey Court, Ipswich, Vasile Ciuca, 20, of Waveney Road, Ipswich, and a 17 year-old boy who cannot be named due to his age, denied rape and sexual assault at a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, March 26.

The three defendants spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and not guilty plea through a Romanian interpreter.

The charges relate to an allegation of rape and sexual assault of a woman in her 20s on Saturday, August 25 last year in an alleyway off Norwich Road in Ipswich.

All three accused were arrested by Suffolk police two days after the alleged incident.

The three defendants were released on conditional bail until their trial on Monday, August 19.

A pre-trial review is set to take place on July 31.