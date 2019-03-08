Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Three deny rape and sexual assault of woman in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:46 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 26 March 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Two men and a 17-year-old boy have pleaded not guilty to the rape and sexual assault of a woman in Ipswich.

Gheorghe Mihai, 21, of Osprey Court, Ipswich, Vasile Ciuca, 20, of Waveney Road, Ipswich, and a 17 year-old boy who cannot be named due to his age, denied rape and sexual assault at a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, March 26.

The three defendants spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and not guilty plea through a Romanian interpreter.

The charges relate to an allegation of rape and sexual assault of a woman in her 20s on Saturday, August 25 last year in an alleyway off Norwich Road in Ipswich.

All three accused were arrested by Suffolk police two days after the alleged incident.

The three defendants were released on conditional bail until their trial on Monday, August 19.

A pre-trial review is set to take place on July 31.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Six men accused of stealing more than £750,000 worth of PS4s

The consoles had been due to leave the Port of Felixstowe for Saudi Arabia Picture: MIKE PAGE

Viewers are still outraged by Channel 5 show Britain’s Favourite Crisps...which of these 33 do you like best?

Did you disagree with Channel 5's show Britain's Favourite Crisps? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Watch: Inspiring double amputee takes on new role as Ipswich Town youth coach

Shaun Whiter, who lost both his legs after a collison with a car in Newmarket, says fellow coaches like Titus Bramble, Bryan Klug, Lee O'Neill and Mick Stockwell are an inspiration for him at Ipswich Town Football Club Picture: JACOB HENDERSON

Car and cyclist collide in Ipswich

A car and a cyclist have collided in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists