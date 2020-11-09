Drugs seized from Ipswich home and 3 arrested
PUBLISHED: 13:55 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 09 November 2020
Three people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich.
Officers were conducting a welfare check on occupants at a property in Fonnerau Road in the town on Friday, November 6.
On arrival officers had reason to conduct a search of the property under the Misuse of Drugs Act and arrested three people.
A quantity of suspected Class A drugs in wrap form were recovered on a coffee table and on a kitchen counter.
A 32-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He was subsequently released on police bail to answer on Friday, December 4.
A 17-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and was bailed to the same date.
A 27-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and bailed to Wednesday, December 2.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime reference 37/64484/20.
