Three fire engines respond to chimney fire in Levington

Three fire engines from Ipswich responded to a chimney fire in Levington - Credit: Rachel Edge

Three fire engines were called from Ipswich East to respond to a smoke-filled room in a Levington cottage.

The incident occurred in Stratton Hall Drift, to the east of the village, at 5.47pm today.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "A person returned home to find one of their rooms filled with smoke.

"They were unable to locate the source of it.

"Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded and found that the smoke was coming from the chimney.

"We used chimney rods and small gear to find the source of the smoke.

"The aerial lift platform was in use at one point.

"We are going to follow this up tomorrow, and possibly carry out some preventative work."



