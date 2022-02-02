Three fire engines respond to chimney fire in Levington
Published: 9:33 PM February 2, 2022
- Credit: Rachel Edge
Three fire engines were called from Ipswich East to respond to a smoke-filled room in a Levington cottage.
The incident occurred in Stratton Hall Drift, to the east of the village, at 5.47pm today.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "A person returned home to find one of their rooms filled with smoke.
"They were unable to locate the source of it.
"Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded and found that the smoke was coming from the chimney.
"We used chimney rods and small gear to find the source of the smoke.
"The aerial lift platform was in use at one point.
Most Read
- 1 Police cordon put in place outside Ipswich block of flats
- 2 First episode of crime drama series filmed across Suffolk to air
- 3 Ipswich home with £60k price tag is Suffolk's most popular property
- 4 Conversion of historic Ipswich pub to flats recommended for approval
- 5 No more monthly farmers' market as town centre footfall drops
- 6 First plans for Ipswich's £750k BrewDog revealed
- 7 Jobs to be created at new Ministry of Justice office in Ipswich
- 8 Overnight closures for six weeks planned on A14 and Orwell Bridge
- 9 New life for Ipswich church as town centre music venue
- 10 New British-style pizza takeaway coming to Ipswich, Colchester and Bury
"We are going to follow this up tomorrow, and possibly carry out some preventative work."