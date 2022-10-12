Ipswich's answer to Cobra Kai? Three generations earn black belt

Three generations of family members have all achieved blackbelt in Karate - Credit: Regashi Karate

An Ipswich family is boasting quite the achievement with four members, spanning three generations, earning their karate black belt.

Husband and wife, Paul, 51, and Jo Haxley, 50, their daughter Mia, 21, and granddaughter Georgie Allard, 10, have each successfully risen through their training to earn the belt.

The family all train at Regashi Karate in Ipswich, and started because Georgie was looking for a club to do the sport.

Jo said: "Georgie has been looking since she was about three, and we saw Regashi advertised, and Georgie went along, and Paul went to watch her, and joined in the next lesson and never left.

Mia Haxley - Credit: Regashi Karate

"I then went for a Father's Day special event and never left, and Mia went for her confidence, and it really has changed her, she is so much more confident now and outgoing."

The quartet have all been doing karate for around four and a half years, and train three nights a week at the club.

Jo continued: "It usually takes around four years of training really hard, but Paul managed to get his in just over three years.

Left to right: Jo Haxley, Paul Haxley (back), Georgie Allard (front), Mia Haxley - Credit: Regashi Karate

"He is double graded which means he graded twice in one grading because he was so good at it."

The four have competed in many competitions since starting, with Georgie also competing in children's competitions.

In order to all get their black belts, they had to train during lockdown when they were not allowed to leave their house or compete, training in separate rooms all over the house, with one in the living room, one in the front room, and one in the kitchen.

They also had zoom lessons from Sensei's Steve and Emma, which Jo has said was really good and important for their mental health at that time.

Georgie Allard - Credit: Regashi Karate

"It takes commitment and lots of hard work, and you do get pushed to your limits really.

"I don't think I would have ever thought that we would have got blackbelt at the beginning, but four years later, here we are"

Jo praised Regashi Karate for getting them there, saying: "I like the general feeling of the club and is so family orientated.

"They are just so welcoming that you just don't want to leave and all the Sensei's are amazing. They bring something so different and it makes you a more well-rounded Karateka. It really is a lovely club."