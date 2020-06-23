Three men arrested on suspicion of modern slavery in Ipswich

Three men were arrested on modern slavery charges in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Three men have been arrested in connection with modern slavery offences in Ipswich.

The arrests were made as part of an operation targeting modern slavery after a warrant was executed at an address in east Ipswich on June 10.

The three men, aged 29, 26 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of slavery, servitude and forced or compulsory labour.

Paperwork, payment cards, and other items were seized as part of the operation. A number of potential victims were also located and spoken to.

The men were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later released on bail pending further investigations.

Suffolk police carried out the operation alongside a number of other agencies including the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), Romanian Embassy, Romanian Police and The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Detective chief inspector Angus Moir said: “Modern slavery is hidden in every community and in many cases the victims are very vulnerable and are specifically targeted by their exploiters. It takes many forms but the most common include criminal exploitation, sexual exploitation, forced labour and domestic servitude. I would like to thank our partners in working closely together to achieve these results.”

GLAA senior investigating officer Jenni Baines: “Sadly, the exploitation of workers shows no sign of going away and we know that the current pandemic also has the potential to create the conditions in which more people are exploited for their labour.

“We would encourage people who have reason to believe that someone is being exploited to report their concerns. We can then take swift and decisive action to bring offenders to justice and protect vulnerable workers.”