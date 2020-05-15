E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Jailed in Suffolk: Drug dealer and man who attacked woman after claiming to be in ‘coronavirus team’

PUBLISHED: 06:00 16 May 2020

From left to right, Anthony McLeod, Scott Haym and Mateusz Nowakowski. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

From left to right, Anthony McLeod, Scott Haym and Mateusz Nowakowski. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Suffolk Constabulary

Three men have been jailed in Suffolk over the last seven days – one for his £147,000 drug-dealing business, a second for raiding village shops and a third who claimed to be part of a “coronavirus team” before stealing food.

Mateusz Nowakowski was jailed for more than five years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYMateusz Nowakowski was jailed for more than five years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Drug-dealer posed with wads of cash from £147,000 criminal enterprise

Mateusz Nowakowski has been jailed for more than five years after he posed for photos with the spoils of a drug-dealing business which netted him almost £150,000.

The Ipswich man’s flat in Yarmouth Road, which he shared with his partner and young daughter, was found to contain hundreds of ecstasy tablets, amphetamine, cannabis, cocaine, cash and weapons when raided by police.

Detectives found mobile phone photos of him posing with wads of money, while £147,760 had been deposited into two personal bank accounts.

When arrested, the 28-year-old asked police: “Who snitched on me? Was it one of my customers?”

Judge Overbury called Nowakowski a prolific trader of class A drugs, before sentencing him to a total of five years and two months’ custody.

Anthony McLeod, of Victoria Terrace, Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk PoliceAnthony McLeod, of Victoria Terrace, Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police

Man claiming to be part of ‘coronavirus team’ stole food, attacked woman and damaged flat

Anthony McLeod, of Victoria Terrace, Lowestoft, claimed to be part of a “coronavirus team” checking homes before carrying out a “mini-crime spree”.

He targeted homes in Long Road, Lowestoft, before assaulting a woman and damaging her flat.

Detective Inspector Matt Adams, of East CID, said: “Anthony McLeod took himself on a mini-crime spree on the day in question, entering peoples’ homes and stealing their belongings, before becoming more violent by damaging property and, ultimately, assaulting someone.”

The 44-year-old targeted three homes that day – stealing items including two walkie talkies and a quantity of food and drink from inside a fridge and a freezer.

McLeod also punched and headbutted a woman who was known to him and caused damage to a flat.

Scott Hyam, 34, of Leopold Road in Ipswich was jailed on Monday at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYScott Hyam, 34, of Leopold Road in Ipswich was jailed on Monday at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich man jailed for early morning raids at Co-op and McColls

Scott Hyam, from Ipswich, has been sentenced to 18 months in jail and ordered to pay a £149 surcharge after a number of shop burglaries, which were committed on the same morning in Ipswich and Hollesley.

The 34-year-old committed the burglaries in the early hours of Sunday, March 15 and the first incident took place at the Co-op in Ulster Avenue, Ipswich.

At 2.20am, a glass panel inside the door was smashed and Hyam entered the building to steal alcohol, food and drink.

Then just a few hours later at 4.40am, he broke into McColls in The Street, Hollesley, by smashing the door.

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

