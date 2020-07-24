Jailed in Suffolk: A stalker who harassed his ex and a man who bit hole in victim’s lip

Three men have been jailed in Suffolk this week. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Suffolk Constabulary

Three men have been sentenced to time in prison in Suffolk over the last seven days – including a man who attacked a 62-year-old at The Cricketers pub.

Kaylem Reid, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Kaylem Reid, who was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Kaylem Reid

A 22-year-old who pinned another man to the ground in Ipswich and bit a hole in his lip has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Kaylem Reid confronted the victim in Sheldrake Drive on April 11, 2017.

The victim had collected food from a take-away and was returning to a car when Reid said he was “going to batter him”, Christabel McCooey, prosecuting, told the court last Monday.

Reid punched the victim four times in the face before pinning him to the ground. He then bit straight through the victim’s lip, creating a hole, the court heard.

The victim was taken to hospital and required 12 stitches for the wound on his lip. He also suffered considerable bruising to his face and has been left with a permanent scar on his lip.

In a victim impact statement, the man described how the assault had a “considerable effect” on his life and family.

Reid pleaded guilty to wounding as well as admitting a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Darren Summers, who was jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Darren Summers, who was jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Darren Summers

Darren Summers has been jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court after making his ex-partner’s life “a misery” through a campaign of harassment.

On what was due to be the second day of his trial, Darren Summers, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of stalking to cause serious alarm and distress and six counts of criminal damage.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Summers, a father-of-five, began stalking his ex-partner and damaged property belonging to her, her mother and her boss during a series of incidents in September and October last year.

In a victim impact statement read in court by Mr Sorel-Cameron, the woman said she did not feel safe in her own home and was forced to take her children out of school.

Judge Levett told Summers: “You are entirely obsessed with yourself and your own needs.

“She lived in fear of what would happen next because you said to her, ‘You’ve got worse to come’.”

Judge Levett sentenced Summers to a total of three-and-a-half years in prison and issued a restraining order, banning Summers from contacting the victim.

James Vince was jailed for 26 weeks after pleading guilty to the assault Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY James Vince was jailed for 26 weeks after pleading guilty to the assault Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

James Vince

James Vince, 37, has been jailed for 26 weeks after leaving another drinker with a fractured shoulder and bloody nose after an argument at The Cricketers pub in Crown Street.

The 62-year-old victim, who was known to Vince, was hit in the face and fell to the floor, suffering fractures to his shoulder and a nose bleed on Tuesday, March 10.

Police arrested Vince and the victim was taken to hospital where he stayed until the following day.

Vince pleased guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm and was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.

