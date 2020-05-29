Jailed this week: A drug dealer and a man who said he would “bite” police after claiming he had Covid-19

Darrell Lambert, 33, has been jailed for four years after taking part in two burglaries before leading the police on a high-speed chase through Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Three men have been sentenced to time in prison in Suffolk and north Essex this week, receiving a combination of more than eight years behind bars.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Troyhan Coleman, 21, from London SE3, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on May 21 after more than 150 wraps of Class A drugs were found in his car Picture: ESSEX POLICE Troyhan Coleman, 21, from London SE3, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on May 21 after more than 150 wraps of Class A drugs were found in his car Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Drug-dealer jailed after crack cocaine and heroin found in car

A 21-year-old man from London has been jailed for two years after he was caught with more than 100 wraps of crack cocaine in Colchester.

Troyhan Coleman was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on May 21, after officers stopped his car back in April and discovered two mobile phones, almost £100 in cash, 34 wraps of heroin and 121 wraps of crack cocaine.

Police estimated the drugs had a street value of £1,550 and the phones had messages indicating he was heavily involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

Investigating officer PC Richard Philipsen said: “The drugs found on Troyhan Coleman were destined for the streets of Colchester.”

Read more about the incident here.

Darrell Lambert, 33, has been jailed for four years after taking part in two burglaries before leading the police on a high-speed chase through Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Darrell Lambert, 33, has been jailed for four years after taking part in two burglaries before leading the police on a high-speed chase through Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man involved in high-speed chase told police he would “bite them” after claiming he had coronavirus

A man who burgled two convenience stores before leading the police on a high-speed chase through the centre of Ipswich has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Darrell Lambert led four police cars on a chase through Ipswich in April, driving double the speed limit and venturing across pavements before threatening officers.

Once officers had detained Lambert, he told them he believed he had Covid-19 and would bite and spit at them if they tried to put a mask over his face.

The 33-year-old was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court after pleading guilty to two burglaries, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, driving while disqualified and failing to provide a sample.

Judge David Goodin, told the court that the car chase displayed a “terrible catalogue of driving” and said it was a “miracle no one was hurt”.

Find out more about the incident and the court case here.

Dermot Ryan was jailed for three years and seven months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Dermot Ryan was jailed for three years and seven months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man jailed for robbing Ipswich convenience store to feed drug habit

A drug addict who intimidated a lone shop assistant into turning over the contents of a convenience store till has been jailed for three years and seven months.

Dermot Ryan, 27, robbed the New Little Hut convenience store last summer, leaving the female shop assistant badly shaken.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Ryan entered the shop once on the afternoon of August 7 and returned at about 5.10pm to carry out the robbery.

Ryan, of no fixed address, was arrested in Norwich city centre for other matters on December 12 and formally charged with the robbery before magistrates two days later.

Judge Martyn Levett said there was some level of planning to the robbery and that Ryan had targeted a lone, vulnerable, female shop assistant, who had been working at the convenience store for a limited number of days and was left very shaken by the experience.

“You are by no means a first time offender,” he told Ryan before jailing him for 43 months.