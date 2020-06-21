Popular attraction set for relaunch after three months in lockdown

Jimmy's Farm is set to reopen after three months in lockdown Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Popular Suffolk farm attraction Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park is set to re-open from June 25 – with a range of new measures in place to guard against the spread of coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jimmy Doherty is slightly at the reopening of his farm attraction Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Jimmy Doherty is slightly at the reopening of his farm attraction Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The venue, at Wherstead, near Ipswich, was launched back in 2004 as a rare breed pigs farm by TV celebrity Jimmy Doherty – whose travails featured in a hit TV series – and has been building momentum ever since.

With soaring temperatures expected towards the end of the week, it is now poised to reopen its gates after shutting down for three months after lockdown was imposed.

But some parts of the park such as its indoor areas will remain closed until further notice.

MORE – NFU petition on UK food standards nears 1m mark

Its children’s play areas and den will be closed, along with its restaurants, while it awaits further government advice on lifting restrictions.

You may also want to watch:

However, its Field Kitchen, Snack Shack and Coffee Cabin will be open every weekend - and the Field Kitchen will be open all week.

On-site stores Clarkes of Walsham, The Potting Shed and Piggies will also be welcoming customers.

The farm – which has extended existing annual memberships to cover the time it was closed – is imposing a limit the number of visitors per day to ensure it can comply with social distancing measures, but once in the park they can remain for an unlimited period. All visitors have to book in advance of arrival.

It has introduced a one-way system to help with social distancing, and will be operating card-only transactions.

Staff will be wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and will have daily health checks, and sanitiser units will be spread throughout the park.

In a video to visitors, Mr Doherty expressed delight at the reopening, as he explained the new rules. “We are so excited to see you,” he added.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live. Or visit our Facebook page or link to our daily podcast here

