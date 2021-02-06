Three new cafes and restaurants set to open in town centre

Published: 11:01 AM February 6, 2021 Updated: 11:38 AM February 6, 2021

The All Things Nice Cafe will be opening soon in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

Three new eating out venues are set to open in Felixstowe town centre in the next few months.

Work is underway on all the projects - with two very near completion and expected to open once the current lockdown is over.

The former premises of the Sweet Hut in Hamilton Road are being transformed into a new venue called the All Things Nice Cafe.

Hasan Kaymak was granted permission for the project by East Suffolk Council last year and work has been taking place inside the premises over the last few months.

The venue intends to serve breakfasts, lunches and dinners and customers will have the option of eat in or takeaway.

The unit, which has also housed Peter Briggs’ shoe store in the past, has been vacant since the Sweet Hut closed three years ago. The new venture will create three full-time and two part-time jobs.

In Orwell Road, a former Suffolk County Council-run adult learning centre is being turned into a restaurant and bar.

The project was granted permission back in 2017 following an application by Dringbell Investments Limited.

The building has been a wine bar and restaurant in the past and the developers said they wanted to return it to the former use. The interior looks as if it is nearing completion but no opening date has been announced yet.

Work is also underway on a third eatery at the top of Bent Hill, where a former shop is being turned into a new continental delicatessen with café area.

The project will also include two new two-bed flats in the upper floors of the premises.

The latest designs for the Seaview Deli & Cafe at Felixstowe - Credit: MATT KUBOT/ARCHITECT-4U

East Suffolk Council granted property owner Mateusz Kubot permission to create The Seaview Deli and Café last year. Mr Kubot and his wife Monika already run a shop in Orwell Road and they are very excited about the project.

The council said “the change of use of the site from retail to restaurant would not be detrimental to the wider shopping area of Hamilton Road and would help to create a more healthy and viable town centre”.

The premises were for decades home to menswear shop Coes, which relocated a few years ago to a unit in the central stretch of Hamilton Road, and more recently has been home to Felixstowe Community Radio and has also been an antiques shop.

The former antique shop in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, which is to become a cafe and flats - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

The whole building is being renovated , while two roof dormers will be added facing the sea, and on the back of the property and a small single storey extension to accommodate customer and staff toilets.

The coffee shop will create four new jobs. It would open from 8am to 6pm Mondays to Saturdays and 9am to 3pm on Sundays.

At present, Hamilton Road has 27 premises – about one in six – that are cafés, restaurants or offer takeaway food. There are a further 10 in adjoining streets.



