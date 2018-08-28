Sunshine and Showers

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

PUBLISHED: 13:50 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:05 17 December 2018

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

ARCHANT

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Ipswich on Sunday.

A policewoman guarding the scene in Kenyon Street, Ipswich, following the death of a man Picture: ARCHANTA policewoman guarding the scene in Kenyon Street, Ipswich, following the death of a man Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called to Turin Street just after 1.50pm yesterday, Sunday, December 16, to reports a man had been stabbed.

The victim, a man in his 30s, died at the scene but has not yet been formally identified.

A Home Office post mortem is due to take place tomorrow.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Following initial police enquiries, it is believed that the victim was attacked in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street, which is also behind houses fronting on to Wherstead Road.

“Police scenes remain in place in Turin Street and in the alleyway.”

Three people - two men, aged 44 and 39, and a woman aged 31 - were arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday and taken into police custody to be questioned by detectives.

Superintendent Kerry Cutler, policing commander for Ipswich, said: “Our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim following his tragic death.

“Although at the current time we do not believe this to have been a random attack, I understand that people living in the vicinity of the incident may be concerned and we will have additional officers patrolling the area over the coming days to provide reassurance.

“Knife crime is a societal issue which is unfortunately affecting the majority of towns and cities across the country and, working alongside our partner agencies, we are doing everything we can to tackle it.

“I would appeal for anyone with any information about this despicable crime to come forward immediately.”

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Turin Street, Kenyon Street or Wherstead Road yesterday who witnessed any suspicious people or activity to get in touch.

They would also like to speak to anyone driving through the area who has a dash-cam fitted to their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 72682/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

