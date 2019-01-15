Three arrested on suspected drug and knife offences

The three arrests were made in Macaulay Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Three people were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs and an offensive weapon in the early hours of today.

Police searched a vehicle in Macaulay Road, Ipswich, just before 1am and recovered a 10-inch kitchen knife and around 50-60 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in the front of the vehicle.

A 17-year-old boy, and two men – aged 19 and 22, were all arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of a knife or bladed weapon.

All three were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where they remain.