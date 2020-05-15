Two women and a man arrested and charged in connection with drug offences

Three people from Shackleton Road in Ipswich have been charged with drug offences.

Three people, a man and two women, from Ipswich have been arrested and charged in connection to drug offences.

They were arrested on Thursday May 14 in Shackleton Road in Ipswich, on suspicion of drug offences and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Joshua Haynes from Shackleton Road, aged 26, was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, namely heroin and cocaine.

He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court today where he was remanded in custody and is next due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on June 12.

Carly Haynes from Shackleton Road, aged 23, was charged with two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug, namely cocaine, two counts of possession a Class B controlled drug, namely cannabis and with possession of a Class A controlled drug, namely heroin.

She has been bailed and is due to return to Ipswich Magistrates Court at 9.15am on July 28.

Sophie Haynes, 18, also of Shackleton Road, was charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, namely cannabis, and possession of a Class A controlled drug, namely cocaine, and with obstructing a police officer.

She has also been bailed to return to court.