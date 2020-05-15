E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Two women and a man arrested and charged in connection with drug offences

PUBLISHED: 19:48 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:56 15 May 2020

Three people from Shackleton Road in Ipswich have been charged with drug offences. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three people from Shackleton Road in Ipswich have been charged with drug offences. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Three people, a man and two women, from Ipswich have been arrested and charged in connection to drug offences.

They were arrested on Thursday May 14 in Shackleton Road in Ipswich, on suspicion of drug offences and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Joshua Haynes from Shackleton Road, aged 26, was charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, namely heroin and cocaine.

He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court today where he was remanded in custody and is next due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on June 12.

Carly Haynes from Shackleton Road, aged 23, was charged with two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug, namely cocaine, two counts of possession a Class B controlled drug, namely cannabis and with possession of a Class A controlled drug, namely heroin.

She has been bailed and is due to return to Ipswich Magistrates Court at 9.15am on July 28.

Sophie Haynes, 18, also of Shackleton Road, was charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, namely cannabis, and possession of a Class A controlled drug, namely cocaine, and with obstructing a police officer.

She has also been bailed to return to court.

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

