Raedwald Trust schools earn hat-trick of ‘good’ Ofsted inspection ratings

Parkside Academy is one of three alternative education schools to maintain its "good" rating from Ofsted Picture: THE RAEDWALD TRUST Archant

Three alternative education schools in Ipswich have maintained their “good” rating from Ofsted.

Inspectors from the education watchdog visited Parkside Academy, the Lindbergh Centre and the Ipswich Hospital School, which are run by the Raedwald multi-academy trust, in February.

The three sites provide alternative education for pupils with a wide range of complex needs, including behavioural issues, special educational needs, short and long-term illnesses or exclusion from mainstream education.

Inspectors found that pupils across all three sites are “happy and positive” about their experiences at school and have good, respectful relationships with teachers and staff.

THe report reads: “Leaders have created a calm and orderly environment in the school.

“Pupils behave well.

“Relationships between adults and pupils are very well established and rooted in mutual respect.

“Pupils trust staff, and in turn, staff take good care of them.”

It goes on to say that the trust has created a “ethos and culture of safety” at the sites and that “all pupils spoken to throughout the inspection stated they feel safe.”

It goes on to say: “The appointment of a permanent CEO is bringing greater rigour in the trust’s work.”

Angela Ransby, CEO of the trust, said: “We are very pleased to maintain our “good” Ofsted rating at Parkside Academy, Lindbergh Centre and our provision at Ipswich Hospital, and that inspectors have recognised the recent improvements we have made to provide a high-quality alternative education for pupils in need. “The result is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our staff teams, and we look forward to building on this achievement in the future.”

The Raedwalk Trust manages alternative education for pupils of all ages across eight sites in Ipswich and one in Bury St Edmunds.

Roger Fern, chair of trustees added: “I’m delighted that Ofsted recognises the very positive impact of the Trust’s new CEO Angela Ransby. The staff in these three settings continue to work extremely effectively with students and their families.

“For many of our students this changes their lives and life chances.”