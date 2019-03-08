Partly Cloudy

Three re-arrested following Daniel Saunders murder

PUBLISHED: 20:13 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:13 15 March 2019

Daniel Saunders, 32, was fatally stabbed in Ipswich last December. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Daniel Saunders, 32, was fatally stabbed in Ipswich last December. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

Three people have been re-arrested and released under investigation by police in relation to the fatal stabbing of Daniel Saunders in Ipswich last year.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man from the Colchester area were arrested on Wednesday, March 13 alongside a 20-year-old man from Colchester, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

All three had previously been arrested in connection with the inquiry in December and January.

They were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, but were subsequently released under investigation on Thursday evening, March 14.

In total, seven people have been arrested in relation Mr Saunder’s murder in December last year when he was fatally stabbed in Turin Street, with a 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds charged with murder pending a hearing on Friday, April 12.

Another boy, aged 15 and also from Bury St Edmunds, was arrested in December on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The remaining two, a 33-year-old man from Colchester and a 44-year-old man from Ipswich were arrested earlier this year on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

All three remain under police investigation.

Police are also searching for a woman described as being in her 30s or 40s who assisted Mr Saunders following the incident.

It is believed that she may have valuable information to help the police inquiry.

Those with information about the incident should contact the major investigation team on 101, quoting reference 72682/18, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

First pictures of pair convicted of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

Aristote Yenge (left), 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

