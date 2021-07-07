Man suffered brain injury in drink-fuelled late-night brawl

Published: 7:30 AM July 7, 2021

A man suffered a brain injury after hitting his head on the pavement during a late night brawl in Ipswich town centre, a court has heard.

Sentencing three men who were involved in the incident in Silent Street last summer, Judge Emma Peters said: “All three of you have pleaded guilty to a variety of offences of violence on the streets of Ipswich while you were under the influence of alcohol in August last year.

“This court won’t tolerate alcohol fuelled thuggery. It causes injury, serious injury and sometime worse than that.

"It makes people scared to go out at night in case they come across young men fuelled by alcohol.”

She said that as a result of the incident a young man had suffered a serious head injury.

Before the court were Jake Rex, 22, of Havergate Road, Ipswich, Lee Clarke, 25, of Clarence Road, Ipswich, and Owen Redfearn, 23, of Woolverstone Close, Ipswich.

Rex admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on Lukas Bendaravicius and was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and ordered to do 180 hours' unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £400 costs and £1,600 compensation.

Clarke admitted affray and was given a 12 month community order, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £100 costs.

Redfearn admitted battery and was fined £450 and ordered to pay £100 costs and £450 compensation.

Matthew Bagnall, prosecuting, said on August 16 last year the victim and a friend had been drinking at the Sin Bar in Ipswich and became involved in an argument with the defendants.

Outside the club there was a verbal exchange and the victim and his friend were separated from the defendants by door staff.

The victim and his friend were then followed along Silent Street by the defendants and during the altercation that followed Redfearn had punched Mr Bendaravicius twice while Clarke had been verbally aggressive.

Rex had thrown a single punch which caused Mr Bendaravicius to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement causing a fracture and a bleed to his brain.

Lynne Shirley, for Rex, said her client had no previous convictions and had acted out of character. He was in work and had expressed regret and remorse.

Jude Durr, for Redfearn, said his client had no previous convictions and had expressed regret and remorse for his actions.

“He is a good lad, who loves his mum, works hard and has a bright future ahead of him,” said Mr Durr.

Giles Fleming, for Clarke, said his client hadn’t struck any blows and hadn’t started the violent incident. Clarke had no previous convictions and had recently started a new job.