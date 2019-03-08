Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Three car crash on A12 near Martlesham

PUBLISHED: 09:54 08 May 2019

Suffolk police were called to the scene of a crash involving a Lexus IS, Renault Clio and Mercedes A200 on the A12. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police were called to the scene of a crash involving a Lexus IS, Renault Clio and Mercedes A200 on the A12. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A Lexus IS, Renault Clio and Mercedes A200 have crashed on the A12 causing traffic disruptions.

It happened at 8.35am on Wednesday, May 8 during rush hour traffic near the junction of Foxhall Road and Newbourne Road, on the northbound carriageway.

Suffolk police attended the scene and confirmed the crash caused no injuries, with the owners of the vehicles arranging recovery of the damaged cars themselves.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called to the scene of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the northbound carriageway of the A12 at 8.35am this morning.

"The collision involved a Lexus IS, a Renault Clio and a Mercedes A200.

"No injuries were reported, although the vehicles were damaged and owners will arrange recovery of their vehicles."

The road was not closed following the collision, although traffic near the scene continued to build in both directions towards Martlesham and the Seven Hills interchange.

The cars were cleared from the carriageway shortly before 9.20am and traffic is expected to ease soon.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

One dead and second injured in stabbing

Forensics teams have been spotted at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

One dead and second injured in stabbing

Forensics teams have been spotted at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Puppy dies after dog attack in Kesgrave

The attack happened as the dog was walked near Foxhall Stadium Picture: Archant library

Driver of car with two blown tyres was more than twice alcohol limit

Nicholas Wheeler apologised to the court, police and public for drink-driving Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Watch: Ipswich Town flashback – FA Cup Final win, relegating Man City and Clough’s last game

Match-winner Roger Osborne, left and Paul Mariner celebrate Town's FA Cup triumph. Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Urgent talks held between Fisons site owners and council after devastating fire

The inferno engulfs the former Fisons Factory at Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich man denies stealing from former partner

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists