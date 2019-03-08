Three car crash on A12 near Martlesham

A Lexus IS, Renault Clio and Mercedes A200 have crashed on the A12 causing traffic disruptions.

It happened at 8.35am on Wednesday, May 8 during rush hour traffic near the junction of Foxhall Road and Newbourne Road, on the northbound carriageway.

Suffolk police attended the scene and confirmed the crash caused no injuries, with the owners of the vehicles arranging recovery of the damaged cars themselves.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called to the scene of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the northbound carriageway of the A12 at 8.35am this morning.

"The collision involved a Lexus IS, a Renault Clio and a Mercedes A200.

"No injuries were reported, although the vehicles were damaged and owners will arrange recovery of their vehicles."

The road was not closed following the collision, although traffic near the scene continued to build in both directions towards Martlesham and the Seven Hills interchange.

The cars were cleared from the carriageway shortly before 9.20am and traffic is expected to ease soon.