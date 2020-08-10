E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Road out of Ipswich blocked after three vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 13:52 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 10 August 2020

A crash involving three vehicles has blocked Woodbridge Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash involving three vehicles has blocked Woodbridge Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A busy road heading out of Ipswich is blocked after three vehicles were involved in a collision.

The crash, involving a Ford Transit, a Land Rover Freelander and a Subaru Legacy, happened in Woodbridge Road, Rushmere St Andrew.

Police were called to the collision – near to the junction with Beech Road – shortly after 12.30pm.

An ambulance has also been called, with those involved understood to have sustained minor injuries.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said the road is blocked while police remain at the scene.

