Road out of Ipswich blocked after three vehicle crash
PUBLISHED: 13:52 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 10 August 2020
A busy road heading out of Ipswich is blocked after three vehicles were involved in a collision.
The crash, involving a Ford Transit, a Land Rover Freelander and a Subaru Legacy, happened in Woodbridge Road, Rushmere St Andrew.
Police were called to the collision – near to the junction with Beech Road – shortly after 12.30pm.
An ambulance has also been called, with those involved understood to have sustained minor injuries.
A Suffolk police spokeswoman said the road is blocked while police remain at the scene.
