Motorcyclist taken to hospital after three vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 10:25 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 30 September 2020

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash in Hatfield Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a night-time crash involving three vehicles in Ipswich.

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Hatfield Road shortly after 10.15pm Tuesday, September 29.

The crash involved a blue Yamaha motorcycle, a red Seat Ibiza and a black BMW.

Police closed the road for more than two hours while the scene was being cleared.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed the motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering a broken wrist.

The road reopened shortly before 1am.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Those with information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 448 of September 29.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted 24 hours a day on 0800 555111, or via their website.

