Car wing mirrors damaged in attack

One of the wing mirrors of a car in Hadleigh which was damaged. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

This is just one of the cars which was damaged following a spate of incidents in Hadleigh.

Now police in the town are appealing for witnesses to help them find the culprits who carried out the unwarranted attacks on three vehicles in George Street.

One of them included a green Corsa which had its nearside wing mirror bent and took place at 9.45pm last night, Friday, January 4.

Officers said that if anyone saw anything or knows who carried out the attacks to contact them by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 37/753/19.

Alternatively people can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org