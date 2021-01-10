Three vehicles involved in Ipswich crash

Published: 3:44 PM January 10, 2021

Police are on their way to the crash in Surbiton Road, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Police officers are on their way to the scene of a crash involving three vehicles in Ipswich.

Suffolk police were called at 3.22pm today (Sunday, January 10) following a report that a number of vehicles had been involved in a collision in Surbiton Road.

They are en route to the scene now.

The road is mostly residential, with an East of England Co-op and Post Office at one end, with the Bramford Road Methodist Church at the other.