Three vehicles involved in Ipswich crash
Published: 3:44 PM January 10, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Police officers are on their way to the scene of a crash involving three vehicles in Ipswich.
Suffolk police were called at 3.22pm today (Sunday, January 10) following a report that a number of vehicles had been involved in a collision in Surbiton Road.
They are en route to the scene now.
The road is mostly residential, with an East of England Co-op and Post Office at one end, with the Bramford Road Methodist Church at the other.