Three vehicles involved in Ipswich crash

Holly Hume

Published: 3:44 PM January 10, 2021   
Police are on their way to the crash in Surbiton Road, Ipswich

Police are on their way to the crash in Surbiton Road, Ipswich

Police officers are on their way to the scene of a crash involving three vehicles in Ipswich.

Suffolk police were called at 3.22pm today (Sunday, January 10) following a report that a number of vehicles had been involved in a collision in Surbiton Road.

They are en route to the scene now.

The road is mostly residential, with an East of England Co-op and Post Office at one end, with the Bramford Road Methodist Church at the other.

