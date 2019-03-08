Oktoberfest has arrived in Ipswich

Oktoberfest has launched at the Three Wise Monkeys in Ipswich.

The first Oktoberfest event of the year is up and running at one bar in Ipswich town centre.



The Three Wise Monkeys' four-day Oktoberfest has plenty to tickle your taste buds.

The bar has added five authentic German beers to their taps for the celebration.

Glass steins are available for anyone who wants to enjoy a litre of their favourite tipple, while the kitchen will be serving pretzels, chicken schnitzel burgers and bratwurst hot dogs.



To get into the spirit of the occasion, traditional lederhosen and drindls are encouraged.

The bar opened almost a year ago in Lloyds Avenue, owned by the same group who operate the Three Wise Monkeys in Colchester, which hosted its own Oktoberfest back in 2016.

The event is free to enter and runs until Sunday, September 29.