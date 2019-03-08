E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Oktoberfest has arrived in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:48 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 26 September 2019

Oktoberfest has launched at the Three Wise Monkeys in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Oktoberfest has launched at the Three Wise Monkeys in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

The first Oktoberfest even The first Oktoberfest event of the year is up and running at one bar in Ipswich town centre.

Oktoberfest has launched at the Three Wise Monkeys in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEOktoberfest has launched at the Three Wise Monkeys in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The Three Wise Monkeys' four-day Oktoberfest has plenty to tickle your taste buds.

The bar has added five authentic German beers to their taps for the celebration.

You may also want to watch:

Glass steins are available for anyone who wants to enjoy a litre of their favourite tipple, while the kitchen will be serving pretzels, chicken schnitzel burgers and bratwurst hot dogs.

Oktoberfest has launched at the Three Wise Monkeys in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEOktoberfest has launched at the Three Wise Monkeys in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

To get into the spirit of the occasion, traditional lederhosen and drindls are encouraged.

The bar opened almost a year ago in Lloyds Avenue, owned by the same group who operate the Three Wise Monkeys in Colchester, which hosted its own Oktoberfest back in 2016.

The event is free to enter and runs until Sunday, September 29.

Most Read

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Have you seen missing teenager Sherrie Pooley?

Sherrie Pooley has been missing since the early hours of the morning from Ipswich town centre. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘It’s incredibly rare’: officer left shocked as woman car jacked at knifepoint by schoolboys

Westbury Road in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sandy Martin will fight Ipswich again – now five candidates in race to be MP

Sandy Martin will be standing again at the next general election in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘He’s a really good player who can play a number of positions’ - Lambert backs flexible Judge to find his form

Paul Lambert believes Alan Judge will find his form for Ipswich Town. Picture STEVE WALLER/PAGEPIX
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists