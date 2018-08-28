A Strictly-style ballroom dancing competition and Christmas on the Cornhill in 1984

Busy night on the Cornhill as the Christmas lights were switched on Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

November 1984 is the focus of today’s Throwback Thursday feature and here we look at a dance festival, the action from Portman Road and the annual Christmas lights switch on.

The Corn Exchange hosted a ballroom dancing festival for all ages to get involved with Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL The Corn Exchange hosted a ballroom dancing festival for all ages to get involved with Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Strictly fans would have enjoyed the ballroom dancing festival at the Corn Exchange with dancers of all ages taking to the floor and enjoying the evening,

Watching friends and family participate in the Ballroom festival Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Watching friends and family participate in the Ballroom festival Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Next it is over to Portman Road where former Ipswich Town player Eric Gates held his testimonial at the club with his Ipswich Town 11 playing against an England 11.

Eric Gates competing for the ball in his testimonial against an England XI Picture: ARCHANT Eric Gates competing for the ball in his testimonial against an England XI Picture: ARCHANT

The Cornhill was filled with the sound of Christmas carols as signers gathered on the Town Hall steps to spread festive cheer amongst shoppers.

Christmas carols being sung on the Town Hall steps Picture: IVAN SMITH Christmas carols being sung on the Town Hall steps Picture: IVAN SMITH

Pupils of Chantry High School went to Tavern Street to do a sponsored bed push to raise money in aid of the elderly.

Pupils from Chantry High School doing a sponsored bed push through the town Picture: PAUL NIXON Pupils from Chantry High School doing a sponsored bed push through the town Picture: PAUL NIXON

And finally we finish things off with the event to mark the start of Thursday late night shopping, the official switch on of the Christmas ;ights around the town was hosted on the Cornhill with families coming out to enjoy the spectacle.