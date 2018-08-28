A Strictly-style ballroom dancing competition and Christmas on the Cornhill in 1984
PUBLISHED: 05:30 29 November 2018
November 1984 is the focus of today’s Throwback Thursday feature and here we look at a dance festival, the action from Portman Road and the annual Christmas lights switch on.
Strictly fans would have enjoyed the ballroom dancing festival at the Corn Exchange with dancers of all ages taking to the floor and enjoying the evening,
Next it is over to Portman Road where former Ipswich Town player Eric Gates held his testimonial at the club with his Ipswich Town 11 playing against an England 11.
The Cornhill was filled with the sound of Christmas carols as signers gathered on the Town Hall steps to spread festive cheer amongst shoppers.
Pupils of Chantry High School went to Tavern Street to do a sponsored bed push to raise money in aid of the elderly.
And finally we finish things off with the event to mark the start of Thursday late night shopping, the official switch on of the Christmas ;ights around the town was hosted on the Cornhill with families coming out to enjoy the spectacle.