Nostalgia

Bonfire night and a trampoline tournament in this week's Throwback Thursday from 1984

Crowds swarm to Christchurch Park to watch the firework display Picture: IVAN SMITH

Bonfire night and a ballroom dancing festival are among the highlights in today's Throwback Thursday feature as we look back at a busy time in Ipswich 35 years ago.

Guy Fawkes being lifted onto the bonfire just before the fireworks were set off Picture: IVAN SMITH Guy Fawkes being lifted onto the bonfire just before the fireworks were set off Picture: IVAN SMITH

In 1984, Christchurch Park was the focus for two annual events and Ipswich Star photographers captured the moment the bonfire was lit as crowds gathered to watch the Guy being hoisted onto the flames, and a few days later the poignant Remembrance wreath-laying.

Pupils from Chantry School doing a sponsored bed push through Tavern Street Picture: PAUL NIXON Pupils from Chantry School doing a sponsored bed push through Tavern Street Picture: PAUL NIXON

In the town centre students of Chantry High were dressed up as doctors and patients as they did a sponsored bed push towards the Cornhill, raising money for charity.

Christchurch Park was the focus as people paid their respects during the Remembrance service Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Christchurch Park was the focus as people paid their respects during the Remembrance service Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Maidenhall sports centre was the venue for a trampoline competition with people of all ages performing, while the Boys Brigade were at Copleston High to see how many people they could get onto an old fire engine.

The Boys Brigade held a fund raiser at Copleston High School trying to fit as many people as they could onto an old fire engine Picture: JOHN KERR The Boys Brigade held a fund raiser at Copleston High School trying to fit as many people as they could onto an old fire engine Picture: JOHN KERR

Meanwhile, the Corn Exchange played host to dancers taking part in a ballroom dancing festival.