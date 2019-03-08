Bonfire night and a trampoline tournament in this week's Throwback Thursday from 1984
PUBLISHED: 14:29 14 November 2019
Bonfire night and a ballroom dancing festival are among the highlights in today's Throwback Thursday feature as we look back at a busy time in Ipswich 35 years ago.
In 1984, Christchurch Park was the focus for two annual events and Ipswich Star photographers captured the moment the bonfire was lit as crowds gathered to watch the Guy being hoisted onto the flames, and a few days later the poignant Remembrance wreath-laying.
You may also want to watch:
In the town centre students of Chantry High were dressed up as doctors and patients as they did a sponsored bed push towards the Cornhill, raising money for charity.
Maidenhall sports centre was the venue for a trampoline competition with people of all ages performing, while the Boys Brigade were at Copleston High to see how many people they could get onto an old fire engine.
Meanwhile, the Corn Exchange played host to dancers taking part in a ballroom dancing festival.