E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

Bonfire night and a trampoline tournament in this week's Throwback Thursday from 1984

PUBLISHED: 14:29 14 November 2019

Crowds swarm to Christchurch Park to watch the firework display Picture: IVAN SMITH

Crowds swarm to Christchurch Park to watch the firework display Picture: IVAN SMITH

Bonfire night and a ballroom dancing festival are among the highlights in today's Throwback Thursday feature as we look back at a busy time in Ipswich 35 years ago.

Guy Fawkes being lifted onto the bonfire just before the fireworks were set off Picture: IVAN SMITHGuy Fawkes being lifted onto the bonfire just before the fireworks were set off Picture: IVAN SMITH

In 1984, Christchurch Park was the focus for two annual events and Ipswich Star photographers captured the moment the bonfire was lit as crowds gathered to watch the Guy being hoisted onto the flames, and a few days later the poignant Remembrance wreath-laying.

Pupils from Chantry School doing a sponsored bed push through Tavern Street Picture: PAUL NIXONPupils from Chantry School doing a sponsored bed push through Tavern Street Picture: PAUL NIXON

You may also want to watch:

In the town centre students of Chantry High were dressed up as doctors and patients as they did a sponsored bed push towards the Cornhill, raising money for charity.

Christchurch Park was the focus as people paid their respects during the Remembrance service Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLChristchurch Park was the focus as people paid their respects during the Remembrance service Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Maidenhall sports centre was the venue for a trampoline competition with people of all ages performing, while the Boys Brigade were at Copleston High to see how many people they could get onto an old fire engine.

The Boys Brigade held a fund raiser at Copleston High School trying to fit as many people as they could onto an old fire engine Picture: JOHN KERRThe Boys Brigade held a fund raiser at Copleston High School trying to fit as many people as they could onto an old fire engine Picture: JOHN KERR

Meanwhile, the Corn Exchange played host to dancers taking part in a ballroom dancing festival.

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Groundbreaking’ e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Groundbreaking’ e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sandy Martin attacks loss of NHS dentists in 2019 General Election campaign

Sandy Martin has warned about the dangers of dental practices like Parkview leaving the NHS. Picture: SANDY MARTIN/IPSWICH LABOUR PARTY

Gas to be switched off for 12 hours at some Ipswich homes for major pipe upgrade

Foxhall Road, close to where the works by Cadent will take place Picture: GOOGLE

Burton and Dorothy Perkins to exit town centre - to make way for a new shoe shop

The Burton/Dorothy Perkins store in Tavern Street Ipswich is due to close early in 2020. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Four men arrested over suspected hare coursing

The Rural Crime Team pursue incidents of hare coursing by using drones. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Bonfire night and a trampoline tournament in this week’s Throwback Thursday from 1984

Crowds swarm to Christchurch Park to watch the firework display Picture: IVAN SMITH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists