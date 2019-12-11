Can you remember Christmas in Ipswich in 1983?
PUBLISHED: 11:23 12 December 2019
Pantos and late night shopping - Throwback Thursday returns for another week, as we take a look at what was happening around Ipswich in December 1983.
We kick things off with the Co-op Juniors as they held their annual festive pantomime, with a rendition of the classic story Cinderella.
The children at Springfield Infants School had a fun day in non-uniform, where they were encouraged to wear fancy hats in a competition to see who was the fanciest of them all.
Around Ipswich, Santa gave his reindeer the day off as he decided to visit children on a Suffolk bus - although unfortunately not all the children he came to see where quite as excited.
The Wolsey Theatre was holding more pantomime fun as it put on Peter Pan, showing Peter flying with Wendy around the stage.
And Ipswich town centre was feeling the Christmas spirit as Ipswich mayor Douglas Grimwood welcomed Santa and Rudolph to the Cornhill.