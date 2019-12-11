Nostalgia

Can you remember Christmas in Ipswich in 1983?

Did you see the Co-op Juniors perform Cinderella in 1983? Picture: ARCHANT

Pantos and late night shopping - Throwback Thursday returns for another week, as we take a look at what was happening around Ipswich in December 1983.

Cinderella with her two ugly step-sisters Picture: ARCHANT Cinderella with her two ugly step-sisters Picture: ARCHANT

We kick things off with the Co-op Juniors as they held their annual festive pantomime, with a rendition of the classic story Cinderella.

Students from Springfield Infants School wearing their fancy hats Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Students from Springfield Infants School wearing their fancy hats Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The children at Springfield Infants School had a fun day in non-uniform, where they were encouraged to wear fancy hats in a competition to see who was the fanciest of them all.

Not everyone was pleased to see Santa before Christmas Picture: OWEN HINES Not everyone was pleased to see Santa before Christmas Picture: OWEN HINES

Peter Pan and Wendy flying on stage at the Wolsey Theatre Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Peter Pan and Wendy flying on stage at the Wolsey Theatre Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The mayor with Santa and rudolph on the Cornhill Picture: IVAN SMITH The mayor with Santa and rudolph on the Cornhill Picture: IVAN SMITH

Children performing carols on the Cornhill to spread Christmas cheer Picture: PAUL NIXON Children performing carols on the Cornhill to spread Christmas cheer Picture: PAUL NIXON

Around Ipswich, Santa gave his reindeer the day off as he decided to visit children on a Suffolk bus - although unfortunately not all the children he came to see where quite as excited.

Children enjoying their Christmas playday Picture: IVAN SMITH Children enjoying their Christmas playday Picture: IVAN SMITH

The Wolsey Theatre was holding more pantomime fun as it put on Peter Pan, showing Peter flying with Wendy around the stage.

And Ipswich town centre was feeling the Christmas spirit as Ipswich mayor Douglas Grimwood welcomed Santa and Rudolph to the Cornhill.