Throwback Thursday: Ipswich in 1986
PUBLISHED: 11:08 22 August 2019
Paul Nixon
We cycle back to 1986 for Throwback Thursday, featuring cycle speedway, the Ipswich Half-Marathon and carnival fun.
A cycle speedway demonstration took place in Ipswich 1986, as a group of youngsters went out and about on their bikes to learn new skills.
Meanwhile a group of bird owners at a bird show in Ipswich stood proudly with their trophies.
It was all fun and games and lots of clowning around at the Ipswich Hospital fun day, which also happened in the same year.
The Roald Dahl group at Chantry Library got stuck into some fun activities, while people came in their hundreds to participate in the Ipswich Half-Marathon.
A Virgin Atlantic challenge also got underway at Fox's Marina, while the town's carnival procession made its way through Ipswich, with participants waving at the crowds of people who turned up to watch.