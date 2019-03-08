Nostalgia

Throwback Thursday: Ipswich in 1986

The Ipswich half marathon got underway in August 1986 Picture: PAUL NIXON Paul Nixon

We cycle back to 1986 for Throwback Thursday, featuring cycle speedway, the Ipswich Half-Marathon and carnival fun.

The carnival procession making its way through Ipswich in August 1986 Picture: ARCHANT The carnival procession making its way through Ipswich in August 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

A cycle speedway demonstration took place in Ipswich 1986, as a group of youngsters went out and about on their bikes to learn new skills.

A Virgin Atlantic challenge took place at Fox's Marina in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH A Virgin Atlantic challenge took place at Fox's Marina in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH

Meanwhile a group of bird owners at a bird show in Ipswich stood proudly with their trophies.

Children doing fun activities at the Roald Dahl club at Chantry library in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH Children doing fun activities at the Roald Dahl club at Chantry library in 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH

Clowing around at the Ipswich Hospital fun day in August 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH Clowing around at the Ipswich Hospital fun day in August 1986 Picture: IVAN SMITH

Trophy winners at the bird show in Ipswich 1986 Picture: DAVID KINDRED Trophy winners at the bird show in Ipswich 1986 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

A cycle speedway demonstration took place at Northgate in 1986 Picture: OWEN HINES A cycle speedway demonstration took place at Northgate in 1986 Picture: OWEN HINES

It was all fun and games and lots of clowning around at the Ipswich Hospital fun day, which also happened in the same year.

The Roald Dahl group at Chantry Library got stuck into some fun activities, while people came in their hundreds to participate in the Ipswich Half-Marathon.

A Virgin Atlantic challenge also got underway at Fox's Marina, while the town's carnival procession made its way through Ipswich, with participants waving at the crowds of people who turned up to watch.

