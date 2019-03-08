Partly Cloudy

Nostalgia

Throwback Thursday: Ipswich in 1997

PUBLISHED: 11:11 06 June 2019

The full cast from Ipswich Operatic and Dramatic Society during their performance of 'Singing in the Rain' Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The full cast from Ipswich Operatic and Dramatic Society during their performance of 'Singing in the Rain' Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Ipswich Town season tickets and National Cycle Week all feature in this week's Throwback Thursday, as we take a look back to what was happening around Suffolk in 1997.

Ipswich Operatic and Dramatic society performing 'Singing in the Rain' Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLIpswich Operatic and Dramatic society performing 'Singing in the Rain' Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

First up we kick things off with the Ipswich Operatic and Dramatic Society, who took to the stage to perform their rendition of Singing in the Rain.

John Wark takes aim to try and break the toughened glass with a football Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLJohn Wark takes aim to try and break the toughened glass with a football Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

John Wark laced up his boots to test out the strength of special glass as he pelted footballs at it to test its durability.

Ipswich residents get their bikes out for national cycle week Picture: ARCHANTIpswich residents get their bikes out for national cycle week Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents got their bikes out on the Cornhill to mark National Cycle Week in an attempt to cut down emissions and to get fit in the process.

60s classics were the theme of the day at the Railway Pub in 1997 Picture: ANDY PARSONS60s classics were the theme of the day at the Railway Pub in 1997 Picture: ANDY PARSONS

At the Railway pub, a special day of 60s classics was held - with bands taking to the stage to perform their versions of their songs.

Ipswich Town fans gather to celebrate getting their season tickets for the new season Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK Ipswich Town fans gather to celebrate getting their season tickets for the new season Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

And it was a good day for Ipswich Town fans, as they turned out in force to buy discounted season tickets for the upcoming season.

Scouts gather on the Cornhill for their kart push Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLScouts gather on the Cornhill for their kart push Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

