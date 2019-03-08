Throwback Thursday: Ipswich in 1997
PUBLISHED: 11:11 06 June 2019
Ipswich Town season tickets and National Cycle Week all feature in this week's Throwback Thursday, as we take a look back to what was happening around Suffolk in 1997.
First up we kick things off with the Ipswich Operatic and Dramatic Society, who took to the stage to perform their rendition of Singing in the Rain.
John Wark laced up his boots to test out the strength of special glass as he pelted footballs at it to test its durability.
Ipswich residents got their bikes out on the Cornhill to mark National Cycle Week in an attempt to cut down emissions and to get fit in the process.
At the Railway pub, a special day of 60s classics was held - with bands taking to the stage to perform their versions of their songs.
And it was a good day for Ipswich Town fans, as they turned out in force to buy discounted season tickets for the upcoming season.