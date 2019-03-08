Video

WATCH: Spectacular lightning storms roll into Suffolk and Essex

Lightning has also struck Harwich this evening Picture: ALEX DUKES Archant

After some of the hottest temperatures on record huge thunderstorms have broken out across Suffolk and Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lightning over Suffolk Picture: ALEX EMMA Lightning over Suffolk Picture: ALEX EMMA

The Met Office has had a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place since 3pm on Thursday afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

The storms come after the region experienced some of it's hottest temperatures ever.

In Essex the mercury has hit 37.7C in Writtle near Chelmsford, breaking an almost 80-year-old record for the county.

Lightning arrived across Essex this evening Picture: ALEX DUKES Lightning arrived across Essex this evening Picture: ALEX DUKES

In Suffolk Santon Downham was deemed the warmest part of the county at 36.3C.

Have you captured the storms tonight? Send us you pictures on Facebook or via email.