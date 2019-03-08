Thunderstorms

WATCH: Spectacular lightning storms roll into Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 21:47 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:39 25 July 2019

Lightning has also struck Harwich this evening Picture: ALEX DUKES

Lightning has also struck Harwich this evening Picture: ALEX DUKES

Archant

After some of the hottest temperatures on record huge thunderstorms have broken out across Suffolk and Essex.

Lightning over Suffolk Picture: ALEX EMMALightning over Suffolk Picture: ALEX EMMA

The Met Office has had a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place since 3pm on Thursday afternoon.

The storms come after the region experienced some of it's hottest temperatures ever.

In Essex the mercury has hit 37.7C in Writtle near Chelmsford, breaking an almost 80-year-old record for the county.

Lightning arrived across Essex this evening Picture: ALEX DUKESLightning arrived across Essex this evening Picture: ALEX DUKES

In Suffolk Santon Downham was deemed the warmest part of the county at 36.3C.

Have you captured the storms tonight? Send us you pictures on Facebook or via email.

