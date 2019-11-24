Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

Residents living at a new housing development have voiced fears over what they claim is a "dangerous" drainage ditch constructed just yards from a children's playpark and open space.

The basin is designed to take away excess water if the area becomes flooded or sodden after exceptionally heavy rain.

However, families have voiced worries over its location - saying the three feet silt-bed deep ditch, around 20ft by 30ft, is too close to where children play and should be fenced off or moved.

One parent described the ditch as "truly frightening".

Bloor Homes, developers of the new homes at Thurman's Grove, off Faulkeners Way, Trimley St Mary, say the site has been built to all specifications, guidelines and planning requirements.

Parents have taken the matter to Trimley St Mary Parish Council.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: "My main concern is the location of what I perceive as a very dangerous SUDS ditch, due to its location by the main entrance into the estate, a children's play area being within 30ft and common land.

"This to me is a crazy piece of planning, linked with a total disregard to children's/animal safety, and not to mention the possibility of rats in the future, due to it being linked with the main drains. The council will not give their opinion either way, other than it is built to specification - but, not the very obvious danger of its location."

He said the ditch was "dangerous" and was worried about the possibility of an accident involving a child.

He said Bloor Homes had offered to plant shrubs around the area to screen it and stop people going near it, but did not feel this was adequate.

A Bloor Homes spokesman said: "The attenuation basin at Thurman's Grove is designed to fill with surface run-off water after inclement weather.

"It is compliant with CIRIA guidelines and approved by Suffolk Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA), which considers the safety of the public, and its design was approved under conditions of our reserved matters planning approval."

Neither East Suffolk Council (ESC), which approved the location of the pond, or Suffolk County Council, were willing to comment. It would be ESC's duty to ensure any safety audit recommendations are enforced.