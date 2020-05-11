Have you seen this cat? Ipswich family ‘heartbroken’ after Tiddles disappears

Tiddles

A family in Ipswich are pleading with the public to help them find their missing pet cat, Tiddles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tiddles Tiddles

Owners Dominic Baldwin and Amy Clarke were taking the eight-month-old black and white cat to Vets for Pets in Handford Road on May 7 so the cat could be microchipped.

Due to social distancing rules the pair had to wait in the car for a member of staff to collect Tiddles and take him inside.

During the visit Tiddles got spooked and managed to dash from the car park – and has not been seen since.

Now the family, including seven-year-old Nevaeh and three-year-old Preston, are devastated.

Tiddles Tiddles

“This is not just any cat, it is a cat that means the absolute world to my children and they are now wondering why they’re Tiddles isn’t coming home,” said Mr Baldwin.

You may also want to watch:

“My little girl is asking every night why Tiddles isn’t coming to sleep on the end of her bed.

“We are all absolutely heartbroken.”

Tiddles is black and white, last seen wearing a blue collar with gems and a bell attached.

His two front paws and back legs are white, with a white patch around his nose and neck.

It is believed he could be anywhere in the IP1 area.

Ms Clarke asked that people in the area check their gardens and sheds for Tiddles.

Anyone who sees Tiddles should contact Amy Clarke on 07927596459.