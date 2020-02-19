E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich team helps launch mobile app amid fears children starting schools without key skills

PUBLISHED: 07:30 20 February 2020

Half of UK 10-year-olds have their own smartphone

Half of UK 10-year-olds have their own smartphone

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A new mobile app has been launched in Ipswich amid fears local children are starting school with poor literacy, numeracy and communication skills.

The new app, named Tig, has been jointly commissioned by the Ipswich Opportunity Area alongside the Behavioural Insights Team in a bid to tackle what they claim to be an issue not getting the attention it deserves.

Its development comes after government statistics revealed 31% of schoolchildren aged five to seven did not meet expected writing standards, while 25% and 24% did not meet standards for reading and maths respectively.

It is hoped the mobile app - targeted towards families with children aged zero to five - will help parents create a learning environment for their children at home, with lesson activities in the app including everyday tasks like preparing dinner, getting ready for bed and doing the laundry.

By completing the tasks with their child, developers aim to see parents create new games and activities and tasks with their children, while gaining an idea of what other parents are thinking and doing.

You may also want to watch:

Parents are also prompted to answer a question twice a week, such as "what is your favourite activity to do with your child?", which unlocks another activity for them to do with their child at home.

At the end of each day, parents can see aggregated results from all parents who answered the same question.

Also working on the app were professor Gaia Scerif a the University of Oxford and Dr Rebecca Merkley at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.

Fionnuala O'Reilly, Senior Advisor at the Behavioural Insights Team, said the app had been designed to be an enjoyable way for parents to interact with their children on a regular basis to develop important skills that would give them a good start when they begin formal education.

She added that the quality of the home learning environment in the early years was a key predictor of a child's future success at school and beyond.

This is not the first time local developers have come together to create a mobile app aimed at helping children, with the University of Suffolk and Orbital Media of Stowmarket teaming up to create the MySpira app to teach children with asthma how to use their inhalers.

Most Read

Truckers told they had lost jobs in text message

Go Freight liveried vehicles in a yard near its headquarters in The Havens, Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Police tape is in place on the prominent building Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man exposes himself to 11-year-old at popular swimming pool

Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Could 4,000 new homes transform Ipswich town centre?

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Truckers told they had lost jobs in text message

Go Freight liveried vehicles in a yard near its headquarters in The Havens, Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Police tape is in place on the prominent building Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man exposes himself to 11-year-old at popular swimming pool

Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Could 4,000 new homes transform Ipswich town centre?

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Site of popular Ipswich restaurants Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito for sale

Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito sites in Nacton Road have gone up for sale. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Business joins bid to help town’s youngsters scale career ladder

Ipswich Academy, Haven Power, The Social Mobility Pledge and New Anglia LEP staff and youngsters see progress made on a GreenPower racing car funded by the energy company. Picture: THE SOCIAL MOBILITY PLEDGE

Ipswich team helps launch mobile app amid fears children starting schools without key skills

Half of UK 10-year-olds have their own smartphone

Non-League Podcast... Rick Andrews.... From Yarmouth to Vegas and the ‘Old Gold & Blacks’

Rick Andrews

SIL preview: Cranes big test... local derby at Leiston... Big clash at Bergholt

Suffolk & Ipswich Lg
Drive 24