E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Space-loving teen with rare heart condition over the moon with NASA goody bag

18 December, 2019 - 16:37
Some of the signed NASA memorabilia sent to Tilly Jennings who has a heart condition Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Some of the signed NASA memorabilia sent to Tilly Jennings who has a heart condition Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Archant

A space-loving teenager with a rare congenital heart condition was over the moon after receiving a goody bag from NASA.

Some of the official NASA goods sent from the USA to Tilly Jennings who has a heart condition Picture: Neil Perry / ArchantSome of the official NASA goods sent from the USA to Tilly Jennings who has a heart condition Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Tilly Jennings, 14, of Orchard Row, Felixstowe, has been fascinated by space and astronauts all her life.

She was especially inspired by Tim Peake and his videos from the International Space Station.

Some of the signed NASA pictures and goods sent to Tilly Jennings who has a heart condition Picture: Neil Perry / ArchantSome of the signed NASA pictures and goods sent to Tilly Jennings who has a heart condition Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

The teenager, who goes to Felixstowe Academy, was born with a rare heart condition, which has required multiple surgeries during her life.

Her mother Jeanette said: "It is called an Ebstein anomaly.

Some of the signed NASA memorabilia sent to Tilly Jennings who has a heart condition Picture: Neil Perry / ArchantSome of the signed NASA memorabilia sent to Tilly Jennings who has a heart condition Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

"She has a very severe case, doctors said it was as severe as it gets, and has undergone 12 surgeries in her life.

"Her initial prognosis was she wouldn't live past a year old, but she is 14 now.

Some of the signed NASA pictures sent to Tilly Jennings who has a heart condition Picture: Neil Perry / ArchantSome of the signed NASA pictures sent to Tilly Jennings who has a heart condition Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

"She is amazing, you wouldn't think she has so much to deal with - she is such a positive person.

"She has always been absolutely fascinated with space and is always watching videos of astronauts on YouTube.

Some of the personally signed NASA memorabilia and photos sent to Tilly Jennings who has a heart condition Picture: Neil Perry / ArchantSome of the personally signed NASA memorabilia and photos sent to Tilly Jennings who has a heart condition Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

"We didn't know the goodie bag was coming until a couple of days before it arrived. When it turned up we were shocked how much was in it and how personal it was - with messages to Tilly herself."

Tilly attends a Knit and Natter club at the Wool Baa in Felixstowe every Monday and when one of the group, Angie, heard of her passion for space, she contacted a relative who works on computer systems for the American space agency.

Some of the signed NASA memorabilia sent to Tilly Jennings who has a heart condition Picture: Neil Perry / ArchantSome of the signed NASA memorabilia sent to Tilly Jennings who has a heart condition Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

NASA sent a big bag of goodies for the teenager containing all sorts of NASA treats, including signed photographs from current astronauts, t-shirts and stickers.

Tilly said she was delighted to receive the box of goodies and was making something special to send back in return.

"It is just amazing," she said. "I didn't know what it was at first. "I like watching astronauts go through their daily routines - it is a whole other world up there. "I'm fascinated by watching them.

"I don't really have a favourite astronaut but I liked watching Tim Peake.

"I am now making a crochet astronaut to send back to them."

Jeanette said Tilly was about half-way through her crochet. "She found the pattern online," she said.

"She just wanted to find a way to say thank you and as she is part of a knitting group, she thought that would be the perfect way."

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch: Tom Hunt signs in as Ipswich MP – and joins Conservatives in ERG

Tom Hunt swears in at the House of Commons. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Woman gets 10-year sentence after Ipswich flat fire left victim with serious burns

Fiona Foster, 33, of Old Foundry Road in Ipswich, has now been sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to attempted murder and arson Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Can Ed Sheeran inspire you to be Suffolk’s next great music superstar?

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park Picture: Zakary Walters

How ‘first class detective work’ helped round up members of Ipswich gang

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Space-loving teen with rare heart condition over the moon with NASA goody bag

Some of the signed NASA memorabilia sent to Tilly Jennings who has a heart condition Picture: Neil Perry / Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists