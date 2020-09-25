‘He touched so many hearts’ - Inquest into death of much loved father opens

Much-loved dad and grandad Tim Hoey

An inquest into the sudden death of a much loved father who ‘touched so many hearts’ has opened.

Happy memories of Tim Hoey's wedding to Kathy in 2015.

Tim Hoey died suddenly in May, aged 47, leaving behind his wife of five years, four daughters, two step-daughters and two grandchildren.

The taxi driver, who lived in Ipswich, was found lying on his bed at his home by police officers earlier this year.

An inquest into his death opened today, September 25, at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich.

The court heard how Mr Hoey had suffered health problems and was battling a chest infection at the time of his death.

Tim Hoey pictured with members of his family

Family friends had called the police after not hearing from the former sous chef for a number of days.

Officers attended his Ipswich house to find Mr Hoey lying face down on his bed, with his clothes folded neatly on the floor next to him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Senior Coroner Nigel Parsley heard that there was no signs of a disturbance at the property and that a post-mortem examination has taken place.

Tim Hoey from Ipswich, who has died aged 47

He passed on his condolences to the family of Mr Hoey before opening and adjourning the inquest for further investigation to take place.

At the time of the death of Mr Hoey, his daughter Lisa-Marie, 25, said her dad “loved having a big family”.

She said: “In recent years, life wasn’t the easiest for our dad with his health, but he always tried to make the best out of the cruel world around him.

“He had so much love to give and myself and my sisters are the lucky ones to feel that love the most, as well as his grandchildren Cleo and Brody, close friends, his sister/best friend Claire and family.

“Our dad loved his music, especially Elvis Presley. He enjoyed gardening and cooking and loved all his weird and wonderful pets he had throughout his life.

“Through all walks of life our dad touched so many hearts, he left a huge imprint behind.

“Above all else, the most important thing in this world to our dad was his daughters and grandchildren. All he ever wanted was to be able to see us as much as he could. He was so looking forward to this lockdown being over and for all of us to be together again.”