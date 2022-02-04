Tim Hortons litter found in Martlesham — 7 miles from store

Rubbish Walks founder Jason Alexander showing one of the Tim Horton's cups he found in Martlesham - Credit: Rubbish Walks

A passionate litter picker is calling out fast food companies to do more than "token efforts" after encountering litter from the new Tim Horton's seven miles away from its new restaurant.

Jason Alexander, the founder of Rubbish Walks, documented the litter he found with the Canadian company's branding while patrolling Martlesham.

The campaigner regularly heads out to carry out litter picks and last year cleared up his millionth cigarette butt and became the 'Dog Poo Fairy' to banish dog poo.

I appreciate they didn’t drop the litter directly BUT they know a significant percentage of their customers WILL litter and yet they do the bare minimum to try and limit this. 😡🤯🤬😱🚯🗑 #unitedagainstlitter #fastfoodlitter #singleuse #singleuseplastic #timhortons — Rubbish Walks CIC (@UKrubbishwalks) January 31, 2022

He said: "It's not just Tim Hortons, it is fast-food chains in general. The companies aren't littering themselves, but it wouldn't exist if they were not in business.

"No fast food company is doing as much as they could be — there are token efforts, some say they will do litter picks but often, this does not extend past the restaurant car parks.

"They are missing a big opportunity not working with local organisations."

He added that "with any fast-food chain, it is not about pointing fingers, it is about finding solutions."

Another Tim Hortons cup found near Tesco in Martlesham - Credit: Rubbish Walks

A spokeswoman from Tim Hortons UK and Ireland said: "We provide ample, and clearly visible, bins and waste disposal spaces in and around our restaurants and would always encourage our guests to put waste in its place (we also state this on our packaging).

"We do use as little packaging as possible to reduce the potential impact of our activities and continually review the packaging options we provide in line with our food and drink to be as minimal as we can.

"Our restaurant teams survey the area immediately around our restaurants on a daily basis to ensure they are as clean and tidy as possible.

"Finally, we're always open to ideas and initiatives run by communities to help us all tackle this problem."

People turned out at the crack of dawn for the grand opening of Tim Horton's. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Tim Hortons Ipswich branch opened two weeks ago on January 20 with hundreds of people queuing for their first taste of the Canadian restaurant's food.

As part of their launch, they ran a competition where the first two customers would receive a years supply of coffee, which was won by a 17-year-old who waited outside the store for 14 hours.