Brexit and beer: Anti-EU Wetherspoon boss to promote no deal Brexit in pub visit

09 January, 2019 - 11:11
J D Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin. Picture: ARCHANT

J D Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An arch Brexiteer and pub chain owner is to visit one of his Ipswich watering holes to push the case for a no deal Brexit.

Tim Martin, founder and chairman of J D Wetherspoon, with Conservative politician Iain Duncan Smith during a Brexit debate. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYTim Martin, founder and chairman of J D Wetherspoon, with Conservative politician Iain Duncan Smith during a Brexit debate. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

J D Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin is touring his firm’s pubs across the country to promote what he believes are the huge advantages of the UK leaving the European Union (EU) without a trade deal.

During a visit to The Cricketers in Crown Street, Ipswich on Friday, January 19 at 10.30am, he will make the case directly to punters that the UK would be better adopting a free trade approach as seen in New Zealand, Canada, Australia and Singapore.

However pro-EU supporters in Suffolk say they strongly disagree with his views, saying he is “not an expert in these matters - he’s just simply someone who runs a pub chain”.

They also say that many people in the country will be adversely affected by the UK leaving the EU on March 29 this year.

Mr Martin said ahead of his visit: “Now that the details of the appalling deal negotiated by the Downing Street kitchen cabinet have become clear, it is certain the UK will be financially far better off by choosing no deal.

“The hard mathematics demonstrate beyond doubt that no deal leaves the public and the UK better-off on day one after Brexit.

“The UK will immediately gain by non-payment of the proposed £39billion, for which lawyers have repeatedly confirmed there is no legal liability.

“No deal also allows parliament on March 29 to slash import taxes (tariffs) on over 12,000 non-EU products, including oranges, rice, coffee, wine and children’s clothes.

“Ending these tariffs will immediately reduce shop prices to UK consumers.

“There is no loss of income to the government from slashing these tariffs, since the proceeds are currently remitted to Brussels.

“Most importantly, no deal allows the UK to regain control of historic fishing grounds, where 60% of fish today are landed by EU boats.

“Also, the UK will be more democratic. Democracy and free trade provide economic steroids for the future.

“In reality, Theresa May’s deal is a mechanism for remaining trapped in an undemocratic and financially inefficient system.”

Trevor Powell, outgoing chairman of Ipswich Liberal Democrats and a pro-EU supporter, said: “I don’t agree with him over Brexit but he’s entitled to hold an event in his own premises.

“He’s not an expert in these matters - he’s just simply someone who runs a pub chain.

“He’s a man with very strong views. I just hope he checks his facts before saying things. There have been far too many things said by people who haven’t got a great knowledge of the EU which are basically untrue.

“There are a lot of people who are directly affected and are very upset because they are being asked to pay money to stay here.”

