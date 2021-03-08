News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Tim Minchin returns to Ipswich Regent in 2021

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 1:16 PM March 8, 2021   
Tim Minchin is returning to the Ipswich Regent in November 2021 to reprise his BACK show which sold out in 2019

Tim Minchin is returning to the Ipswich Regent in November 2021 to reprise his BACK show which sold out in 2019 - Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Wire.

Aussie songsmith Tim Minchin is returning to the Ipswich Regent later this year reprising his BACK tour which sold out in 2019.

In a Facebook message to fans he announced that tickets will be going on sale on Friday March 12. “The last tour did incredibly well and we wanted to bring it back last year until Covid scuppered our chances but, hey, we’re going back on the road in the UK in the autumn with with encore performances of BACK. So, if you missed out last time or want to go back-to-BACK, this is your chance.”

Fans who have purchased Tim’s studio album Apart Together from his official store will gain access to an exclusive pre-sale from 10am Wednesday March 10. These fans will be contacted with a presale code to use. If you’ve yet to buy an album and you buy it from the official store before the presale ends, with the start of the general sale, at 10am Friday March 12 you’ll be sent a presale access code.

There will also be Premium Charity Tickets which include a donation of £100 to a charity (or charities) of Tim’s choice (TBC). Last time Tim supported Barnardo’s and Samaritans.

Tim Minchin will be playing at the Ipswich Regent on Thursday November 18. Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday March 12 at the Ipswich Regent website.

