Speed checks to be carried out on Suffolk roads in police crackdown

Suffolk police will be holding a crackdown on speeding. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2010

Police will be checking drivers’ speed in a bid to clamp down on the number of motorists breaking the limit.

Suffolk Constabulary began its three-week speeding crackdown on Monday, January 7 in a bid to highlight dangers of speeding and the consequences that driving above the limit can have through education and enforcement.

It will see a focus on education and awareness in week one, while weeks two and three will centre on enforcement.

Motorists caught speeding will be issued with a TOR (Traffic Offence Report) and face a fine, points on their licence or even court action.

Some drivers can opt to take part in a speed awareness court.

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: “Keeping Suffolk’s road network safe and the traffic moving is crucial for all of us who live and work in the county.

“Excess speed is often a major contributory factor causing accidents and injuries on our roads so I fully support the Constabulary’s campaign.

“The vast majority of motorists are very responsible but, sadly, there is still a significant number of drivers who have a selfish and reckless disregard towards road safety which is why these campaigns by our Roads Policing Unit are necessary.”

Acting Inspector Julian Ditcham, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team, said: “We work closely with our partners all-year round to target speeding drivers.

“Campaigns like this help us to enforce the law but to also educate motorists and raise awareness of the dangers of speeding.

“Speeding is one of the ‘fatal four’ offences which makes you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision alongside drink driving, driving whilst using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Speed limits are in place for a reason – the limit is set at the maximum safe speed to travel on a particular stretch of road.

“The speed limit isn’t a target though and there are other factors to consider including other road users, levels of traffic and weather conditions, particularly at this time of year.”

For results and updates during the campaign follow the Roads Policing Unit on Twitter @NSRoadsPolicing.