E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘New ideas’ needed to get solved rate up from 5% for serious sex offences

19 July, 2020 - 13:00
Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Fresh thinking has been called for to address the rate of serious sex crimes solved by police.

Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said he was concerned by the number of victims choosing not to support investigations.

One of the constabulary’s top officers said police should take on board academic evidence of what works in bolstering the confidence of victims and preventing crimes from happening at all.

Mr Passmore was asked to update Suffolk’s Police and Crime Panel on the solved rate of serious sexual offences (SSOs) at its latest quarterly meeting last Friday.

Figures presented to the commissioner’s accountability and performance panel meeting earlier this month showed 5.1% of 2,083 crimes were solved between April 2019 and March 2020 down 1.7% on the three-year average.

A 20% rise in offences against the long-term average was put down to increased compliance with recording practices, with 52.3% of victims unable to support the police investigation.

Suffolk has the highest number of rapes per 1,000 population against its most similar forces, but achieves a comparatively high (56.9%) conviction rate.

During the accountability and performance panel meeting, Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones said the majority of SSOs took place domestically, adding: “Getting officers schooled in exactly what to do in terms of capturing evidence when allegations are made is incredibly important along with having all the right levels of empathy, belief and support for victims.”

Rather than enforce their way out of the problem, he said police should look at the broader academic response to find the best informed evidence of what does and does not work particularly in the area of domestic offences.

He said communication with crown prosecutors was not always as clear as it should be but could be improved by a newly agreed escalation policy, putting officers in the case in direct contact with an allocated lawyer to build case understanding and relationships.

Mr Passmore also called for “fresh thinking and new ideas”, adding: “I’m really perturbed that such a high number choose not to follow investigations through.

“I think we need to take a bottom-up approach, by listening to victims and voluntary organisations, and all be sufficiently willing to change.”

Last week, it was revealed that the Crown Prosecution Service and police were to scrap controversial “digital strip search” requests to download the contents of rape complainants’ mobile phones.

Mr Passmore called it a step in the right direction, but not a silver bullet towards building confidence in the system.

“We need a really hard focused look at the issues and what we can do about them,” he added.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cruise line firm expands its fleet while ships locked down

The Bolette, which is now part of the Fred.Olsen fleet Picture: FRED.OLSEN

Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town centre M&S in Ipswich

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

See inside derelict Listed building as plans to open up Waterfront entrance are revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has announced plans to make alterations to the interior and exterior of 4 College Street. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Meet the 3am riser who cycles Ipswich in the dead of night

Alex Pilgrim says he likes waking up early for his night-time cycle ride around Ipswich. Picture: ALEX PILGRIM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cruise line firm expands its fleet while ships locked down

The Bolette, which is now part of the Fred.Olsen fleet Picture: FRED.OLSEN

Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town centre M&S in Ipswich

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

See inside derelict Listed building as plans to open up Waterfront entrance are revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has announced plans to make alterations to the interior and exterior of 4 College Street. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Meet the 3am riser who cycles Ipswich in the dead of night

Alex Pilgrim says he likes waking up early for his night-time cycle ride around Ipswich. Picture: ALEX PILGRIM

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mother’s disappearance remains a mystery 27 years on

Amanda Duncan vanished in Ipswich on July 2, 1993 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Academy chain awarded contract for new Ipswich school due to open by 2022

Paradigm Trust chief executive Bill Holledge. Picture: JASON NOBLE

‘New ideas’ needed to get solved rate up from 5% for serious sex offences

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 9 things you still can’t do despite lockdown coming to an end

Soft play outlets are still closed. Karen Hyland, owner of Tumbledown in Stonham Barns, has hit out at government guidelines. Picture: TUMBLEDOWN

A sacking, McGoldrick’s dream and Woolfenden’s promotion - our most read Town stories of the week

Ipswich Town will once again be in League One next season. Picture: PA