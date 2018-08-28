Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

It’s a date! Time capsule is buried under Ipswich Cornhill until 2050

PUBLISHED: 19:30 07 December 2018

Suffolk County Council engineer Ty Kidd, part of the current project team, with ex-Mayor of Ipswich Bill Quinton – both were involved in the last Cornhill project in the 1980s.

Suffolk County Council engineer Ty Kidd, part of the current project team, with ex-Mayor of Ipswich Bill Quinton – both were involved in the last Cornhill project in the 1980s.

Archant

Brothers Damon and Riley O’Donnell joined Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley to make it a date to remember at Ipswich’s new-look Cornhill as they buried a time capsule beneath the iconic Gateways - not to be opened before 2050.

Damon, seven, and six-year-old Riley, who attend Halifax Primary School in Ipswich, took part in a drawing competition to show what they would like to see on the Cornhill.

The trio were joined by representatives of the Ipswich Vision Group, architects Hall McKnight, contractors Brooks & Wood and Archant along with former Mayor Bill Quinton and musician George Double, who helped to create a jazz recording of the New Town Hall Polka – one of the items to go in the time capsule.

Also included were a special commemorative edition of the Ipswich Star, a signed Ipswich Town FC programme, a University of Suffolk prospectus, the latest edition of the Ipswich Angle and a scroll explaining what the Cornhill project was all about, co-written by the Mayor and Ipswich Vision Chair Terry Hunt.

The Mayor said: “The time capsule will be unearthed on Suffolk Day in 2050 and people will be able to see what happened all those years ago – i.e. now!

Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley and Daman and Riley O'Donnell lower the time capsule into place under Cornhill.Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley and Daman and Riley O'Donnell lower the time capsule into place under Cornhill.

“They will also see how Ipswich was not only a regional centre for commerce, culture and sport but also the proud county town of Suffolk.”

Bill Quinton was Mayor of Ipswich when the last Cornhill paving scheme was completed in the 1980s.

The Cornhill regeneration project was led by Ipswich Borough Council and its Ipswich Vision Group partners – the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, Suffolk County Council, Ipswich Central, the University of Suffolk, the Suffolk Chamber of Greater Ipswich, and Ipswich MP Sandy Martin.

The scheme was funded by the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership through the Government’s Local Growth Fund, both councils and Ipswich Central.

Topic Tags:

It’s a date! Time capsule is buried under Ipswich Cornhill until 2050

19:30 Mark Langford
Suffolk County Council engineer Ty Kidd, part of the current project team, with ex-Mayor of Ipswich Bill Quinton – both were involved in the last Cornhill project in the 1980s.

Brothers Damon and Riley O’Donnell joined Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley to make it a date to remember at Ipswich’s new-look Cornhill as they buried a time capsule beneath the iconic Gateways - not to be opened before 2050.

Why are our trains getting worse?

19:23 Jake Foxford
Chaos on the trains at London Liverpool Street - Greater Anglia are promising change but commuters are unconvinced after the ORR's latest figures Picture: JON CARNEY

More trains than ever are being delayed or cancelled on East Anglia’s rail network as repeated pledges to improve services failed to materialise, the industry watchdog has said.

Teenage hacker who sent bomb threats to schools in Norfolk and Suffolk jailed

18:16 Dan Grimmer dan.grimmer@archant.co.uk
George Duke-Cohan. Pic: National Crime Agency/PA Wire

A teenager has been jailed after making bogus bomb threats to hundreds of UK schools, including in Norfolk and Suffolk, and sparking an airport security scare.

BT employees at Adastral Park face the prospect of job losses and pay restructuring

18:14 Jessica Hill
Photo by John Birdsall shows this year's Prospect BT conferenc in May, where delegates voted to press for the protection of the pay, terms and conditions of anyone adversely affected by the People Framework changes

Some of the 3,000 people employed by BT at Adastral Park could be facing the prospect of looming redundancy this Christmas.

Wedding ring and necklace stolen in Ipswich burglary

16:34 Michael Steward
The burglary happened at a home in Dale Hall Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A wedding ring and diamond necklace have been stolen from a house in Ipswich following a burglary.

Video WATCH: Fireball engulfs lorry after A14 crash

16:11 Jake Foxford
A14 lorry fire Picture: PAUL DAVEY

This was the blaze on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds this afternoon after a lorry was caught fire.

Video Grandmother sheds six stone after health scare

16:11 Megan Aldous
Lorraine had a health scare which led her to make the decision that she needed to lose weight Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman who suffered a seizure in her sleep was left mortified when paramedics found her naked - and has now dropped five dress sizes in a bid to live a healthier lifestyle.

Updated Region’s ambulance trust handed £18m to increase capacity

16:06 Geraldine Scott
Tony Peck, Logistics Supervisor, checks the vehicles at EEAST�s Ipswich station. Photo: EEAST

A cash injection has been given to the region’s ambulance service as part of £1bn of funding announced by the government.

Pop up markets, prizes, free Prosecco and ‘we’ll even pay your parking ticket’ - how retailers are trying to persuade us to ditch the internet and come to their stores this Christmas

16:00 Jessica Hill
Shoppers learn about Debenhams free parking

With retail in the doldrums, stores are going the extra mile to get shoppers through their doors this festive season.

Tavis murder trial adjourned until Monday

15:51 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The trial of six defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis-Spencer-Aitkens has been adjourned until Monday.

Most read

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Ipswich actor moves in to Albert Square

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Man disqualified for crash that killed best friend caught driving again

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Shopper fined £100 for leaving her vehicle for 15 minutes while she tried to pay for parking

Alison Harrald was in the car park for 15 minutes trying to pay before moving onto a different car park, but NCP Ltd still sent her a £100 fine for using their car park Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Ipswich hot dog stand thief jailed for eight weeks

Michael Smith has been sentenced to eight weeks behind bars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Concern grows for missing Ipswich teen

Arminas Nauseda, 15, is missing from his Ipswich home Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide