Simply The Best! Do you remember Tina Turner coming to Ipswich?

The 19-song set was met with rapturous cheers from the thousands of fans that turned out to see Tina in her heyday Picture: JERRY TURNER

As Tina Turner turns 80, we look back when she dazzled Ipswich during visits to Portman Road and the Regent Theatre.

July 26, 1990. The first-ever live music event at Ipswich Town's Partman Road was a sell-out performance by Tina Turner, who visited Suffolk on her Farewell Tour Picture: ARCHANT July 26, 1990. The first-ever live music event at Ipswich Town's Partman Road was a sell-out performance by Tina Turner, who visited Suffolk on her Farewell Tour Picture: ARCHANT

Almost 30 years ago, on July 26, 1990, Tina Turner made Ipswich history by becoming the first musician to perform at Portman Road.

The Ipswich Town's ground had never been used for a concert before, but the ground was transformed for the thousands of fans that wanted to hear one of the world's biggest stars perform her iconic songs.

Music fans crowded into the stadium for the first time back in July 1990, but it was Turner's second show in Suffolk, having visited the Gaumont (Now Regent Theatre) in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT Music fans crowded into the stadium for the first time back in July 1990, but it was Turner's second show in Suffolk, having visited the Gaumont (Now Regent Theatre) in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

Blowing away the audience with a 19-song set list packed with hits like Proud Mary, What's Love Got To Do With It, The Best and Let's Stay Together Turner was the first in a long line of superstars that have graced the stadium, followed by bands like R.E.M and Red Hot Chilli Peppers, as well as Rod Stewart and Elton John.

Her 1990 show was one of 121 concerts for Turner's Foreign Affair Farewell World Tour - but the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer first came to Suffolk in 1984, when she played the Regent Theatre when it was called the Gaumont.

Tina Turner first appeared in Ipswich in February 1984, when she took to the stage of the Gaumont, now the Regent Theatre Picture: ARCHANT Tina Turner first appeared in Ipswich in February 1984, when she took to the stage of the Gaumont, now the Regent Theatre Picture: ARCHANT

