Ed Sheeran returns to Portman Road to cheer on Ipswich Town

Ed Sheeran watches on during the championship match between Ipswich Town and Aston Villa at Portman Road on Saturday 21st April 2018 - Picture: Steven Gardiner Steven Gardiner

Castle on the Hill singer Ed Sheeran returned to Portman Road this afternoon to support his beloved Ipswich Town as they picked up a point against Sheffield United.

The former Framlingham schoolboy was spotted by fans at the ground as Town drew 1-1 with the Blades in their final game before Christmas.

He also stayed behind after the game to meet with former Town player and current academy coach, Titus Bramble.

He wrote on Twitter: “Great to meet @edsheeran at the @Official_ITFC game today.”

Ed previously posted a snap taken by photographer Zakary Walters on his Instagram with his fiancée Cherry Seaborn as they attended a game together earlier this season.

Ed will be returning to Ipswich next year to play a series of gigs at Chantry Park.