Tom Hollander donates his red underpants to Ipswich children’s hospice auction

Actor Tom Hollander gives Griff Rhys Jones his pants to sell as part of the comedian's auction for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH). Picture: EACH Archant

Tom Hollander has donated his red underpants for a charity auction which will raise funds for Ipswich’s Treehouse children’s hospice.

Actor Tom Hollander has also given Griff Rhys Jones a Tiffany travel clock he received from Tom Cruise to sell as part of the comedian's auction for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH). Picture: EACH Actor Tom Hollander has also given Griff Rhys Jones a Tiffany travel clock he received from Tom Cruise to sell as part of the comedian's auction for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH). Picture: EACH

The renowned actor - who wore the striking brightly-coloured briefs for the Academy Award-nominated comedy film In The Loop in 2009 - has given the unusual item to comedian and Suffolk resident Griff Rhys Jones for the Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction, in aid of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Heart-throb Hollander has also donated Pirates of the Caribbean film scripts, a Tiffany travel clock given to him by Tom Cruise and DVDs of the award-winning sitcom Rev.

Griff is selling off unusual items donated by celebrities to help EACH as it faces an “extremely challenging and uncertain” year during coronavirus.

The comic, who rose to fame with Not The Nine O’Clock News and as one half of the Smith and Jones double act, usually organises an annual Christmas show at Ipswich’s Regent Theatre to raise funds for the charity.

That cannot go ahead this year due to Covid-19, so he has enlisted his network of celebrity friends - including Ant and Dec, Ralph Fiennes, David Walliams, David Tennant and Joanna Lumley - to rummage through their drawers for donations to support the auction.

Griff is also donating quirky and valuable items of his own, such as a film camera coffin made in Ghana and a Montblanc pen believed to be worth over £7,000.

Following Hollander’s special donation, Griff said: “My ambition now, of course, is to get more undies from other heart-throbs!”

He said he has been “knocked out by the response” of celebrities so far, adding: “Some amazing stuff is coming in from a super A-list list.

“If you’re searching for a Christmas present for a granny who’s nuts about Game of Thrones or an uncle who always does his Mick Jagger impression, we have unique authenticated GOT and Stones items for you.”

Most important of all though is the cause the funds raised are going to.

“What we’ll give is a tiny thing for a huge and vital service,” he said.

“I’ve met parents and children at the Treehouse, EACH’s hospice in Ipswich. I’ve never been so overwhelmed.

“It’s a place that buys precious time for people who really need it.

“Don’t be afraid. A hospice is not about death. It is about making the very most out of life and joy.

“If we can all get behind this auction, we can really help.”

The week-long auction, which begins on November 27, will be hosted by online auction experts Bid In, which is kindly donating its services free of charge - with Go Group giving a free platinum delivery service straight to doors.

For more information and to start looking at lots announced so far, visit www.CelebrityBottomDrawer.com

Anyone who feels they already have enough items around the house will be able to ‘bid for nothing’ and make a donation straight to EACH.