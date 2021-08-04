News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich's Hannah Martin to battle for bronze in Olympic hockey

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:02 AM August 4, 2021   
Great Britain's Hannah Martin (left) and Netherland's Maria Verschoor battle for the ball during the

Great Britain's Hannah Martin (left) and Netherland's Maria Verschoor battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Ipswich hockey star Hannah Martin is to battle it out for bronze after her Team GB side lost to the Netherlands in the Olympic semi finals. 

Ms Martin, 26,  was part of the squad that fell to the Dutch 5-1 in the semi final on Wednesday morning. 

Team GB had been hoping to become back to back Olympic champions after the squad took gold in Rio in 2016. 

However, the Dutch side proved too strong for the Brits netting two goals before half time and adding three in the second half. 

A consolation goal did come for the side through Giselle Ainsley. 

The Brits will now take on either Argentina or India in the Bronze Medal Match on Friday.

It will be Ms Martin's first opportunity for a medal after joining the squad in 2017. 

Hannah Martin during the kitting out session for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at the Birmingham NEC, UK.

GB's Hannah Martin will go for bronze on Friday - Credit: PA

Great Britain captain Hollie Pearne-Webb feels the squad will need to show resilience as they prepare for the bronze medal play-off game.

“We have had to show some resilience during this Olympic cycle, and now we have to get over this quickly and move on,” she said.

“We are a new group of players and we have a medal to play for. We have to get in the right frame of mind for the game on Friday and try and bring a medal home.

“It won’t be easy, but we are used to being resilient, and it is our job to focus on that match and try and win a medal."

Ms Martin remains the only member of her family to still be battling amongst the medals after her brother Harry's men's hockey squad were knocked out in the quarter finals following a loss to India. 

There will, however, still be a strong Suffolk presence out with Ms Martin in Tokyo through Ipswich and Team GB coach Sam Beveridge who is part of the team supporting the women. 

