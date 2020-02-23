Man arrested following fire at Tolly Cobbold Brewery

A man has been arrested following a major blaze in Ipswich on Sunday night.

Fire crews were called to the scene of a major blaze at the Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Cliff Quay at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

The fire is believed to have started in the lower floors of the building before spreading to the roof.

Large plumes of smoke were spotted rising from the building from miles away from the fire.

At it's height up to 15 fire appliances were at the site blaze from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Felixstowe, Hadleigh and Haverhill.

Crews from Essex were also called in to the site at Cliff Quay.

Firefighters have since spent several hours trying to save the historic building with crews remaining there overnight.

Suffolk police confirmed on Sunday evening that a man had been arrested on suspicion of arson.

No further details about the man are known at this time.