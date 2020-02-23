E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man arrested following fire at Tolly Cobbold Brewery

PUBLISHED: 23:34 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 23:34 23 February 2020

Fire engines have been tackling the blaze for the past few hours Picture: PAUL GEATER

Fire engines have been tackling the blaze for the past few hours Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

A man has been arrested following a major blaze in Ipswich on Sunday night.

Fire crews were called to the scene of a major blaze at the Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Cliff Quay at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

The fire is believed to have started in the lower floors of the building before spreading to the roof.

Large plumes of smoke were spotted rising from the building from miles away from the fire.

At it's height up to 15 fire appliances were at the site blaze from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Felixstowe, Hadleigh and Haverhill.

Crews from Essex were also called in to the site at Cliff Quay.

READ MORE: Fire crews battle to save former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich

Firefighters have since spent several hours trying to save the historic building with crews remaining there overnight.

Suffolk police confirmed on Sunday evening that a man had been arrested on suspicion of arson.

No further details about the man are known at this time.

Most Read

Air ambulance called to serious collision A12 near Copdock Interchange

The A12 is closed after a serious road traffic collision Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews battle to save former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich

An aerial view of firefighters tackling the blaze at the old Tolly Cobbold Brewery at Cliff Quay in Ipswich Picture: Sky Cam East

Man arrested following fire at Tolly Cobbold Brewery

Fire engines have been tackling the blaze for the past few hours Picture: PAUL GEATER

WATCH: Aerial footage shows devastating impact of fire at former Tolly Cobbold Brewery

Firefighters on a turntable ladder tackle the flames Picture: Sky Cam East

Man fights for life after attack outside Ipswich takeaway

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Air ambulance called to serious collision A12 near Copdock Interchange

The A12 is closed after a serious road traffic collision Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews battle to save former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich

An aerial view of firefighters tackling the blaze at the old Tolly Cobbold Brewery at Cliff Quay in Ipswich Picture: Sky Cam East

Man arrested following fire at Tolly Cobbold Brewery

Fire engines have been tackling the blaze for the past few hours Picture: PAUL GEATER

WATCH: Aerial footage shows devastating impact of fire at former Tolly Cobbold Brewery

Firefighters on a turntable ladder tackle the flames Picture: Sky Cam East

Man fights for life after attack outside Ipswich takeaway

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Aerial footage shows devastating impact of fire at former Tolly Cobbold Brewery

Firefighters on a turntable ladder tackle the flames Picture: Sky Cam East

Fire crews battle to save former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich

An aerial view of firefighters tackling the blaze at the old Tolly Cobbold Brewery at Cliff Quay in Ipswich Picture: Sky Cam East

42% of youths held for drug dealing in Suffolk come from outside area

Offences included supplying, possession with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Waterfront building which stood for years as empty shell in running for social impact accolade

Workers dismantle the crane at The Winerack in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested following fire at Tolly Cobbold Brewery

Fire engines have been tackling the blaze for the past few hours Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24