WATCH: Aerial footage shows devastating impact of fire at former Tolly Cobbold Brewery

PUBLISHED: 20:14 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:14 23 February 2020

Firefighters on a turntable ladder tackle the flames Picture: Sky Cam East

Archant

Stunning aerial footage has shown the extent of the fire raging at the former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Cliff Quay, Ipswich.

Up to 15 crews were at the scene of the fire at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

According to fire crews the blaze broke out in the lower floors of the building before spreading to the roof.

Footage taken by a Sky Cam East drone shows the tremendous challenge facing fire crews at the scene with firefighters using an aerial platform to reach the flames.

Smoke from the blaze was spotted around Ipswich with Suffolk police warning nearby residents to keep windows shut.

Roads in the area, including Landseer Road and Sandy Hill Lane, were closed to motorists by officers.  Fire fighters are expecting to stay on the site overnight as they work to save what remains of the building.

No-one is believed to have been injured as a result of the fire.

READ MORE: Fire crews battle to save former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich



