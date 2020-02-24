E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Tolly Cobbold fire spread over six floors having a 'significant impact'

PUBLISHED: 12:10 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 24 February 2020

Fire crews remained at the scene of a fire at the Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich early this morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Fire crews have finally left the scene of a fire at the former Tolly Cobbold brewery in Ipswich.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 4.35pm on Sunday February 23 and finally left at 7.14am.

MORE: Man arrested in connection to Tolly Cobbold fire

Firecrews remained at the scene overnight to monitor hot spots of heat which posed a continued fire risk,. However, they have been resolved.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a structural engineer will be going on to the site today to complete an assessment.

The spokesperson said the fire had eventually spread to all floors above ground level, leaving six floors in all affected by the blaze which had had a "significant impact" on the building.

WATCH: Aerial footage shows impact of fire

