Tolly Cobbold fire spread over six floors having a 'significant impact'

Fire crews have finally left the scene of a fire at the former Tolly Cobbold brewery in Ipswich.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 4.35pm on Sunday February 23 and finally left at 7.14am.

Firecrews remained at the scene overnight to monitor hot spots of heat which posed a continued fire risk,. However, they have been resolved.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a structural engineer will be going on to the site today to complete an assessment.

The spokesperson said the fire had eventually spread to all floors above ground level, leaving six floors in all affected by the blaze which had had a "significant impact" on the building.

