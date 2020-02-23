Breaking

Fifteen fire crews tackling major blaze at former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich

The roof of the former brewery is alight Picture: KARL O'BRIEN Archant

A major fire has broken out at the former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich.

Flames spotted coming from the roof of the building Picture: PAUL GEATER Flames spotted coming from the roof of the building Picture: PAUL GEATER

A number of fire crews have been called to the site on Cliff Quay.

Witnesses have reported large amounts of smoke coming from the building.

Currently 15 fire crews are at the scene of the blaze from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Felixstowe, Hadleigh and Haverhill.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said that fire had broken out in some of the higher floors of the building and the roof.

The old Tolly Cobbold Brewery is up in smoke! It was going to happen sooner or later... very sad to see! I hope they can save it!! #ipswich #brewery #fire #cobbold #tollemache pic.twitter.com/Dut28A5PtH — tinytheclanger (@tinytheclanger) February 23, 2020

She added that the fire had been sectioned off and that officers were using an aerial platform to deal with the blaze.

Suffolk police said on Twitter: "Police urge residents in the Cliff Road/Cliff Quay area of Ipswich to keep windows shut due to a large fire at the former Tolly Cobbold brewery Suffolk Fire on scene - no-one believed to be hurt."

The former Tolly Cobbold brewery on Cliff Quay is one of the best known buildings in Ipswich.

It has not been used to produce beer since 2002.

The old Tolly Cobbold brewery on fire Picture: MAX HARITONOV The old Tolly Cobbold brewery on fire Picture: MAX HARITONOV

Several years ago, it was due to be redeveloped and converted into a business and educational centre as part of a major new project on the Cliff Quay site.

However despite planning permission for the work on the historic listed building being granted in 2016, nothing happened - and in summer 2019 its Bury St Edmunds-based owner Pigeon Developments sold the site.

The identity of the new owner was not revealed at the time.

The brewery was completed in 1896. It has been Grade II listed since 1989.

Smoke has been seen pouring from the former Tolly Cobbold brewery Picture: JOCK DAVIES Smoke has been seen pouring from the former Tolly Cobbold brewery Picture: JOCK DAVIES

In 2015 it was named one of the most endangered buildings in the country by the Victorian Society. The listing includes the fixtures and fittings inside the brewery as well as building itself.

Fire crews on a turntable ladder tackling the fire at Cliff Quay Picture: PAUL GEATER Fire crews on a turntable ladder tackling the fire at Cliff Quay Picture: PAUL GEATER