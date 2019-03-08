Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Who is the new owner of Ipswich's Tolly Cobbold brewery on Cliff Quay?

PUBLISHED: 07:30 03 July 2019

The former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A huge new question mark hangs over the future of one of the best-known buildings in Ipswich after it emerged that the former Tolly Cobbold brewery on Cliff Quay has been sold.

Brewing stopped at the brewery in 2002. Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANTBrewing stopped at the brewery in 2002. Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

The building has not been used to produce beer since 2002 - and it was due to be redeveloped and converted into a business and educational centre as part of a major new project on the Cliff Quay site. The closure was seen as a great loss for the town as we reported at the time.

However despite planning permission for the work on the historic listed building being granted in 2016, nothing happened - and now its Bury St Edmunds-based owner Pigeon Developments has sold the site.

The identity of the new owner is not known. It was due to come up for auction at the end of May, but it was sold privately just days before it was due to go under the hammer.

Officials at Ipswich Council do not yet know who has bought it - and there has been no indication of what the new owner's plans might be for the building.

The brewery was completed in 1896 and it became one of the best-known buildings beside the river. It has been Grade II listed since 1989. In 2015 it was named one of the 10 most endangered buildings in England and Wales by the Victorian Society.

Head brewer Peter Scully, centre, at Tolly Cobbold's Cliff Brewery in Ipswich. John Cobbold is on the left Head brewer Peter Scully, centre, at Tolly Cobbold's Cliff Brewery in Ipswich. John Cobbold is on the left

You may also want to watch:

The listing includes the fixtures and fittings inside the brewery as well as building itself.

The building was sold by London-based property auctioneers Acuitus. A spokesman for the company said the identity of the new owner was currently confidential - but would emerge when the sale was record with the Land Registry over the next few months.

Ipswich Council portfolio holder for planning Carole Jones said: "We do not know who has bought the brewery, but we would obviously be keen to speak to whoever that is as soon as possible because we would like to know what they plan to do with it."

The former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTThe former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Any restoration would be likely to be very expensive - building experts have estimated that it would cost more than half a million pounds just to put scaffolding around what is a very complex building.

Ipswich Vision Partnership chair Terry Hunt said: "The current state of the brewery is a real shame. The Cobbolds must be spinning in their graves! Let's hope the new owners come up with a fine restoration of this beautiful building.

"The Waterfront is bookended by Stoke Bridge, where plans are being drawn up for new buildings, and the Tolly Cobbold site. Let's hope this is soon restored as a fine addition to the town."

Most Read

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Serious crash closes major road into Ipswich

Police block the road while emergency services work at the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Warning to parents after girl, 11, approached by two men in Felixstowe

Suffolk police are calling for witnesses after an 11-year-old girl was approached by two men in Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two weeks of roadworks in preparation for Ed Sheeran’s gigs

Planned closures will be taking place in London Road while workers make temporary alterations to cater for crowds at Ed Sheeran's gigs. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/PA

Most Read

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Serious crash closes major road into Ipswich

Police block the road while emergency services work at the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Warning to parents after girl, 11, approached by two men in Felixstowe

Suffolk police are calling for witnesses after an 11-year-old girl was approached by two men in Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two weeks of roadworks in preparation for Ed Sheeran’s gigs

Planned closures will be taking place in London Road while workers make temporary alterations to cater for crowds at Ed Sheeran's gigs. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/PA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Serious crash closes major road into Ipswich

Police block the road while emergency services work at the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Who is the new owner of Ipswich’s Tolly Cobbold brewery on Cliff Quay?

The former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Vote now - Which of these key improvements to Ipswich do you want to see?

The slip-road beside the Waterfront could be closed to traffic. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Workers at this Ipswich firm are getting 25 EXTRA days off a year

JMS Engineers have created a three-day weekend to give staff a better work-life balance Picture: Daniel Staines

Revealed – 11,000 homes yet to be built in two districts despite having planning permission

Nearly 11,000 homes with planning permissions have yet to be built across Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists