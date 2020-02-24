Police make two further arrests following Tolly Cobbold brewery fire

Two more people have been arrested in connection to the Tolly Cobbold brewery fire in Ipswich Picture: SKY CAM EAST Archant

Two more people have been arrested following a major fire at the former Tolly Cobbold brewery in Ipswich, bringing the total number in custody to three.

Their arrests follow the major fire around 4.30pm Sunday, which saw 15 fire engines and support vehicles called to the Grade II listed building in Cliff Quay.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man that evening on suspicion of arson, and have since arrested a 26-year-old man also on suspicion of arson, and a 44-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three remain at the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw any suspicious activity in the area should contact Ipswich police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/11543/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

