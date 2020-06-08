Gallery

Nostalgia: Beer supplies ran low as Tolly Cobbold workers went on strike

Many of the workers that went on strike at the Tolly Cobbold attending a meeting to discuss their standing

Tolly Cobbold beer was in short supply to pubs in Ipswich and surrounding areas after workers took strike action in a dispute over pay.

Many of the employees that refused to work standing out in the yard outside the Tolly Cobbold brewery

It was 1977 – the 70s being the decade dominated by unions, industrial conflict and TV footage of picket lines and queues for goods – when workers at the Cliff Quay brewery took their action.

One of the leaders of the strike addressing the staff on the current situation of their strike against Tolly Cobbold

Brewing at the site dates back to 1746 when the Cobbold family moved their operations to the town and the Tolly Cobbold name was born in 1957 following a merger with the Tollemache brewing family.

Groups of workers for Tolly Cobbold that went on strike most likely discussing the current situation at present

The strike – during which director John Cobbold was famously prevented from entering the bewery by a picket line – was to change the company forever. Within weeks of its conclusion, Tolly Cobbold was taken over by Ellerman Lines. In 1989 the production of Tolly Cobbold beers was transferred to Camerons Brewery, then Ridley’s Brewery and then, finally, Greene King.

Scenes from the meeting of workers for Tolly Cobbold that when on strike

Do you recognise any faces amongst those that went on strike at Tolly Cobbold's Cliff Brewery?

Did you have family that worked for Tolly Cobbold? Get in touch