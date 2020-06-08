Nostalgia: Beer supplies ran low as Tolly Cobbold workers went on strike
PUBLISHED: 14:11 09 June 2020
Archant
Tolly Cobbold beer was in short supply to pubs in Ipswich and surrounding areas after workers took strike action in a dispute over pay.
It was 1977 – the 70s being the decade dominated by unions, industrial conflict and TV footage of picket lines and queues for goods – when workers at the Cliff Quay brewery took their action.
Brewing at the site dates back to 1746 when the Cobbold family moved their operations to the town and the Tolly Cobbold name was born in 1957 following a merger with the Tollemache brewing family.
The strike – during which director John Cobbold was famously prevented from entering the bewery by a picket line – was to change the company forever. Within weeks of its conclusion, Tolly Cobbold was taken over by Ellerman Lines. In 1989 the production of Tolly Cobbold beers was transferred to Camerons Brewery, then Ridley’s Brewery and then, finally, Greene King.
