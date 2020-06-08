E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Nostalgia: Beer supplies ran low as Tolly Cobbold workers went on strike

PUBLISHED: 14:11 09 June 2020

Many of the workers that went on strike at the Tolly Cobbold attending a meeting to discuss their standing Picture: ARCHANT

Many of the workers that went on strike at the Tolly Cobbold attending a meeting to discuss their standing Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Tolly Cobbold beer was in short supply to pubs in Ipswich and surrounding areas after workers took strike action in a dispute over pay.

Many of the employees that refused to work standing out in the yard outside the Tolly Cobbold brewery Picture: ARCHANTMany of the employees that refused to work standing out in the yard outside the Tolly Cobbold brewery Picture: ARCHANT

It was 1977 – the 70s being the decade dominated by unions, industrial conflict and TV footage of picket lines and queues for goods – when workers at the Cliff Quay brewery took their action.

One of the leaders of the strike addressing the staff on the current situation of their strike against Tolly Cobbold Picture: ARCHANTOne of the leaders of the strike addressing the staff on the current situation of their strike against Tolly Cobbold Picture: ARCHANT

Brewing at the site dates back to 1746 when the Cobbold family moved their operations to the town and the Tolly Cobbold name was born in 1957 following a merger with the Tollemache brewing family.

Groups of workers for Tolly Cobbold that went on strike most likely discussing the current situation at present Picture: ARCHANTGroups of workers for Tolly Cobbold that went on strike most likely discussing the current situation at present Picture: ARCHANT

The strike – during which director John Cobbold was famously prevented from entering the bewery by a picket line – was to change the company forever. Within weeks of its conclusion, Tolly Cobbold was taken over by Ellerman Lines. In 1989 the production of Tolly Cobbold beers was transferred to Camerons Brewery, then Ridley’s Brewery and then, finally, Greene King.

Scenes from the meeting of workers for Tolly Cobbold that when on strike Picture: ARCHANTScenes from the meeting of workers for Tolly Cobbold that when on strike Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember the strike – did you take part? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Do you recognise any faces amongst those that went on strike at Tolly Cobbold's Cliff Brewery? Picture: ARCHANTDo you recognise any faces amongst those that went on strike at Tolly Cobbold's Cliff Brewery? Picture: ARCHANT

To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Did you have family that worked for Tolly Cobbold? Get in touch Picture: ARCHANTDid you have family that worked for Tolly Cobbold? Get in touch Picture: ARCHANT

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, assaulted in robbery at Ipswich car park

The two boys were assaulted in the Athena Hall car park, by Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Tory councillor suspended for reposting racist Facebook messages

Conservative councillor Robin Vickery is also a former chairman of Ipswich Royal British Legion. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, assaulted in robbery at Ipswich car park

The two boys were assaulted in the Athena Hall car park, by Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Shoppers seem ready to return to Ipswich town centre, survey reveals

Ipswich town centre is still quiet- but more shops should be open from next Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Man died from injuries after hit-and-run involving Pete Doherty’s manager a decade ago, inquest hears

Chris Corder died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a car being driven by Pete Doherty's manager while handing out newsletters in Benton Street. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Nostalgia: Beer supplies ran low as Tolly Cobbold workers went on strike

Many of the workers that went on strike at the Tolly Cobbold attending a meeting to discuss their standing Picture: ARCHANT

Clubs vote in EFL plan to end season using points-per-game... with no expanded play-offs

EFL clubs have voted in the governing body's preferred framework
Drive 24